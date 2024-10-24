Star Wars Outlaws: Neues Update ist da, verbessert Stealth-Aspekte und ihr habt weniger Speeder-Unfälle

Ubisoft hat das nächste Update für das Open-World-Action-Adventure Star Wars Outlaws veröffentlicht.

Mit der Versionsnummer 1.3.0 nimmt man weitere Änderungen an den Stealth-Aspekten vor und verbessert viele weitere Dinge.

Besser schleichen mit dem neuen Update für Star Wars Outlaws

Auf der PS5 ist das Update rund 3,48 GB groß, auf der Xbox Series X/S sind es 5,07 GB und auf dem PC 4,88 GB.

Den Patch Notes zufolge wurden Stealth-Änderungen in der Mission "False Flag" und in weiteren Missionen vorgenommen. Das Ziel war, "Spielern mehr Flexibilität" dabei zu geben, wie sie Situationen in Angriff nehmen. Dadurch soll auch das Risiko eines Fehlschlags sinken.

Weiterhin wurde das Fahren mit dem Speeder verbessert, wodurch es zu weniger Kollisionen mit Objekten in der Umgebung kommen soll.

Weitere Verbesserungen umfassen das Verhalten der NPCs im Kampf und es gibt mehr Möglichkeiten zum automatischen Speichern in feindlichen Open-World-Gebieten.

Hier ein Auszug der Patch Notes zu Update 1.3.0 für Star Wars Outlaws, die kompletten Details findet ihr hier.

Notable Changes

Implemented stealth changes to 'False Flag' and other missions to give players more flexibility in how they approach situations without the risk of failing

Improved speeder travel by reducing collisions with objects in the environment

Improved NPC combat behavior

Increased auto-save opportunities in open world hostile areas (Imperial Compounds and Faction Territories)

Scaled 'Wanted' difficulty based on player progression

Improved AI speeder avoidance

Performance & Stability

Fixed an issue where the game would crash when 'New Game' was selected

Improved overall stability and FPS drops

Fixed an issue where the game could crash when using the Electrobinoculars on PS5

Improved stability with GeForce Now

General Gameplay

Increased and improved quest checkpoints

Improved manual and autosave features including allowing more opportunities to save in the open world, compounds, and syndicate territories

Removed autosave restrictions for combat/detection

Improved NPC and player animations

'Wanted' difficulty now scales based on player progression

Fixed an issue where Death Troopers would not spawn from search parties

Improved enemy AI and combat behavior

Fixed an issue where the Stun Shot would miss if shooting from cover when unholstered

Fixed an issue where the Boonta Brawler Belt did not increase grenade blast radius

Fixed an issue where grappling hook haptics were not present on PS5

Improved camera detection for defeated enemies

Title Update 4 für Star Wars Outlaws ist für November geplant. Dieses soll am 21. November zusammen mit dem ersten Story-DLC Wild Card erscheinen, in dem ihr erneut auf Lando Calrissian trefft.