Stellar Blade sackt schon jetzt sieben Awards in Südkorea ein

⚪️Shift Up shines at the 2024 Korea Game Awards thanks to #StellarBlade! - winning a total 7 awards:



🏆Excellence Award

🏆Popularity Game Award

🏆Planning and Scenario

🏆Sound Design

🏆Best Graphics

🏆Character Design

🏆Outstanding Developer Award#ShiftUp pic.twitter.com/I4ZteCY5yO