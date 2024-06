Summer Game Fest 2024: Uhrzeit, Stream und Plan - Alle Infos zum Event

☀️ Friday, #SummerGameFest begins 🎉



A look at what's next in video games!



Here's the trailer I edited to get us in the mood.



Celebrating great games so far in 24, and ones still to come. Thanks @londongrammer



See you Friday, 2p PT/5p ET/11p CEST at https://t.co/59xiIzf5AN pic.twitter.com/2uBdO8jGji