Switch-Spiele bis zu 67 % günstiger - Neuer Super Sale im Switch eShop

Switch-Spiele bis zu 67 % günstiger - Neuer Super Sale im Switch eShopSuper Sale, super Spiele?
Der angekündigte Super Sale im eShop der Nintendo Switch hat begonnen.
Mehr als 1.500 Spiele für die Nintendo Switch sind bis zum 19. Juni 2022 um 23:59 Uhr im Preis reduziert. Je nach Spiel könnt ihr dabei bis zu 67 Prozent sparen.
Hier geht’s zur Übersichtsseite der Aktion. Im Angebot sind während des Super Sale unter anderem folgende Spiele:
- New Pokémon Snap für 39,99 Euro statt 59,99 Euro
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening für 39,99 Euro statt 59,99 Euro
- Lego Star Wars: Die Skywalker Saga für
- Dark Souls Remastered für 19,99 Euro statt 39,99 Euro
- Among Us für 3,21 Euro statt 4,29 Euro
- Doom Eternal für 14,99 Euro statt 29,99 Euro
- Monster Hunter Rise für 29,99 Euro statt 59,99 Euro
- Hades für 14,99 Euro statt 24,99 Euro
- Cuphead für 13,99 Euro statt 19,99 Euro
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition für 39,99 Euro statt 59,99 Euro
- Sonic Mania für 9,99 Euro statt 19,99 Euro
- Luigi's Mansion 3 für 39,99 Euro statt 59,99 Euro
- Bastion für 2,49 Euro statt 12,49 Euro
- Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle Gold Edition für
- Splatoon 2 für 39,99 Euro statt 59,99 Euro
Außerdem im Angebot sind etwa The Stretchers für 13,99 Euro statt 19,99 Euro, Xenoblade Chronicles 2 für 39,99 Euro statt 59,99 Euro, Octopath Traveler für 29,99 Euro statt 59,99 Euro, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker für 27,99 Euro statt 39,99 Euro, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze für 39,99 Euro statt 59,99 Euro und Super Mario Maker 2 für 39,99 Euro statt 59,99 Euro.
Ebenfalls günstiger sind Cadence of Hyrule – Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda für 17,49 Euro statt 24,99 Euro, Paper Mario: The Origami King für 39,99 Euro statt 59,99 Euro, Hyrule Warriors: Zeit der Verheerung für 39,99 Euro statt 59,99 Euro, Shin Megami Tensei V für 39,99 Euro statt 59,99 Euro sowie This War of Mine: Complete Edition für 1,99 Euro statt 39,99 Euro.