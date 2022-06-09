Switch-Spiele bis zu 67 % günstiger - Neuer Super Sale im Switch eShop

Der angekündigte Super Sale im eShop der Nintendo Switch hat begonnen.

Mehr als 1.500 Spiele für die Nintendo Switch sind bis zum 19. Juni 2022 um 23:59 Uhr im Preis reduziert. Je nach Spiel könnt ihr dabei bis zu 67 Prozent sparen.

Hier geht’s zur Übersichtsseite der Aktion. Im Angebot sind während des Super Sale unter anderem folgende Spiele:

New Pokémon Snap für 39,99 Euro statt 59,99 Euro

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening für 39,99 Euro statt 59,99 Euro

Lego Star Wars: Die Skywalker Saga für

Dark Souls Remastered für 19,99 Euro statt 39,99 Euro

Among Us für 3,21 Euro statt 4,29 Euro

Doom Eternal für 14,99 Euro statt 29,99 Euro

Monster Hunter Rise für 29,99 Euro statt 59,99 Euro

Hades für 14,99 Euro statt 24,99 Euro

Cuphead für 13,99 Euro statt 19,99 Euro

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition für 39,99 Euro statt 59,99 Euro

Sonic Mania für 9,99 Euro statt 19,99 Euro

Luigi's Mansion 3 für 39,99 Euro statt 59,99 Euro

Bastion für 2,49 Euro statt 12,49 Euro

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle Gold Edition für

Splatoon 2 für 39,99 Euro statt 59,99 Euro

Außerdem im Angebot sind etwa The Stretchers für 13,99 Euro statt 19,99 Euro, Xenoblade Chronicles 2 für 39,99 Euro statt 59,99 Euro, Octopath Traveler für 29,99 Euro statt 59,99 Euro, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker für 27,99 Euro statt 39,99 Euro, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze für 39,99 Euro statt 59,99 Euro und Super Mario Maker 2 für 39,99 Euro statt 59,99 Euro.

Ebenfalls günstiger sind Cadence of Hyrule – Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda für 17,49 Euro statt 24,99 Euro, Paper Mario: The Origami King für 39,99 Euro statt 59,99 Euro, Hyrule Warriors: Zeit der Verheerung für 39,99 Euro statt 59,99 Euro, Shin Megami Tensei V für 39,99 Euro statt 59,99 Euro sowie This War of Mine: Complete Edition für 1,99 Euro statt 39,99 Euro.