The Callisto Protocol: PC-Anforderungen bestätigt, diese Hardware braucht ihr

The Callisto Protocol: PC-Anforderungen bestätigt, diese Hardware braucht ihrKein Hardware-Horror.
Es gibt erste Angaben zu den PC-Anforderungen des Sci-Fi-Horrorspiels The Callisto Protocol.
Diese wurden auf der Steam-Seite des Spiels von Entwickler Striking Distance Studios und Publisher Krafton veröffentlicht.
Was ihr zum Spielen von The Callisto Protocol braucht
Möchtet ihr euch The Callisto Protocol für den PC holen, könnt ihr euch an diesen Angaben orientieren.
The Callisto Protocol: PC-Mindestanforderungen
- Betriebssystem: Windows 10/11
- Prozessor: Intel Core i5-7500 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200 mit 4 Kernen
- Arbeitsspeicher: 8 GB RAM
- DirectX: Version 11
The Callisto Protocol: Empfohlene Konfiguration
- Betriebssystem: Windows 10/11
- Prozessor: AMD Athlon 5350 (6 Kerne)
- Arbeitsspeicher: 8 GB RAM
- DirectX: Version 12
The Callisto Protocol erscheint am 2. Dezember 2022 für PC, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One und PlayStation 4.