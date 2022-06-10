Wenn du auf einen Link klickst und etwas kaufst, können wir eine kleine Provision erhalten. Zu unseren Richtlinien.

The Callisto Protocol: PC-Anforderungen bestätigt, diese Hardware braucht ihr

Kein Hardware-Horror.
Veröffentlicht am

Es gibt erste Angaben zu den PC-Anforderungen des Sci-Fi-Horrorspiels The Callisto Protocol.

Diese wurden auf der Steam-Seite des Spiels von Entwickler Striking Distance Studios und Publisher Krafton veröffentlicht.

Was ihr zum Spielen von The Callisto Protocol braucht

Möchtet ihr euch The Callisto Protocol für den PC holen, könnt ihr euch an diesen Angaben orientieren.

The Callisto Protocol: PC-Mindestanforderungen

  • Betriebssystem: Windows 10/11
  • Prozessor: Intel Core i5-7500 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200 mit 4 Kernen
  • Arbeitsspeicher: 8 GB RAM
  • DirectX: Version 11

The Callisto Protocol: Empfohlene Konfiguration

  • Betriebssystem: Windows 10/11
  • Prozessor: AMD Athlon 5350 (6 Kerne)
  • Arbeitsspeicher: 8 GB RAM
  • DirectX: Version 12

The Callisto Protocol erscheint am 2. Dezember 2022 für PC, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One und PlayStation 4.

