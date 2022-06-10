The Callisto Protocol: PC-Anforderungen bestätigt, diese Hardware braucht ihr

Es gibt erste Angaben zu den PC-Anforderungen des Sci-Fi-Horrorspiels The Callisto Protocol.

Diese wurden auf der Steam-Seite des Spiels von Entwickler Striking Distance Studios und Publisher Krafton veröffentlicht.

Was ihr zum Spielen von The Callisto Protocol braucht

Möchtet ihr euch The Callisto Protocol für den PC holen, könnt ihr euch an diesen Angaben orientieren.

The Callisto Protocol: PC-Mindestanforderungen

Betriebssystem: Windows 10/11

Prozessor: Intel Core i5-7500 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200 mit 4 Kernen

Arbeitsspeicher: 8 GB RAM

DirectX: Version 11

The Callisto Protocol: Empfohlene Konfiguration

Betriebssystem: Windows 10/11

Prozessor: AMD Athlon 5350 (6 Kerne)

Arbeitsspeicher: 8 GB RAM

DirectX: Version 12

The Callisto Protocol erscheint am 2. Dezember 2022 für PC, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One und PlayStation 4.