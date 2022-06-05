The Callisto Protocol vorbestellen - Editionen, Preis und Bonusinhalte

Dead-Space-Schöpfer Glen Schofield arbeitet an einem neuen Sci-Fi-Horrorspiel namens The Callisto Protocol, das am 2. Dezember 2022 für PC, PlayStation 5 und Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4 und Xbox One erscheinen soll.

Wenn ihr euch The Callisto Protocol vorbestellen möchtet, seid ihr hier genau richtig. In unserem Guide zeigen wir euch, wo Vorbestellungen möglich sind, welche Editionen es gibt und welche Bonusinhalte ihr bekommt.

Wo kann ich The Callisto Protocol vorbestellen?

Es gibt bereits erste Möglichkeiten, sich The Callisto Procotol vorzubestellen. Nachfolgend zeigen wir euch, wo ihr die normalen Versionen des Spiels vorbestellen könnt.

Day One Edition

Die Day One Edition von The Callisto Protocol umfasst neben dem Hauptspiel zusätzlich noch den Skin „Retro-Häftling“ sowie das „Schmugglerpaket“.

Digital Deluxe Edition

Zusätzlich zum Skin „Retro-Häftling“ und dem „Schmugglerpaket“ enthält die Digital Deluxe Edition von The Callisto Protocol noch den Saisonpass.

Gibt es eine Collector's Edition von The Callisto Protocol?

Bisher ist nicht bekannt, ob es eine Collector's Edition oder eine andere Sammlerausgabe zu The Callisto Protocol geben wird. Bis Dezember kanns ich das noch ändern. Wir halten euch an dieser Stelle auf dem Laufenden.

Gibt es einen Vorbestellerbonus für The Callisto Protocol?

Bisher sind noch keine Vorbestellerboni für The Callisto Protocol bekannt. Sollte sich das bis zum Release ändern, erfahrt ihr es hier.

Mehr zu The Callisto Protocol: