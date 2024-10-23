The Last of Us 2 Remastered: PS5 Pro-Patch ist schon verfügbar, enthält neuen Grafikmodus

Knapp zwei Wochen vor der Veröffentlichung der PlayStation 5 Pro hat Naughty Dog bereits das PS5-Pro-Update für sein Action-Adventure The Last of Us 2 Remastered veröffentlicht.

Dieses aktualisiert das Spiel auf die Versionsnummer 1.2.0 und bringt unter anderem einen neuen Grafikmodus mit sich.

The Last of Us 2: Jetzt schon für die PS5 Pro optimiert

Mit dem neuen Update wird der neue "Pro"-Grafikmodus eingeführt, der PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) verwendet.

Darin wird das Spiel in nativen 1440p gerendert und mithilfe von PSSR auf 4K hochskaliert, gleichzeitig läuft es mit 60 Frames pro Sekunde.

Die bisher aus dem Spiel bekannten Performance- und Qualitätsmodi bleiben weiterhin erhalten und bieten ein flüssigeres Spielerlebnis sowie höhere Bildraten als auf der Basis-PS5.

Ansonsten kümmert sich das Update auch noch um eine Reihe von Problemen, zum Beispiel sollten nun manche Trophäen korrekt freigeschaltet werden, nachdem ihr einen PS4-Spielstand importiert.

Ebenso soll Abbys Torso nicht mehr verschwinden, wenn ihr zwischen ihren Bonus-Skins wechselt.

Nachfolgend lest ihr alle Patch Notes zu Update 1.2.0 für The Last of Us 2 Remastered:

PlayStation 5 Pro