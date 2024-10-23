The Last of Us 2 Remastered: PS5 Pro-Patch ist schon verfügbar, enthält neuen Grafikmodus
Naughty Dog hat den PlayStation 5 Pro-Patch für The Last of Us 2 Remastered bereits veröffentlicht, er enthält unter anderem einen neuen Grafikmodus.
Knapp zwei Wochen vor der Veröffentlichung der PlayStation 5 Pro hat Naughty Dog bereits das PS5-Pro-Update für sein Action-Adventure The Last of Us 2 Remastered veröffentlicht.
Dieses aktualisiert das Spiel auf die Versionsnummer 1.2.0 und bringt unter anderem einen neuen Grafikmodus mit sich.
The Last of Us 2: Jetzt schon für die PS5 Pro optimiert
Mit dem neuen Update wird der neue "Pro"-Grafikmodus eingeführt, der PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) verwendet.
Darin wird das Spiel in nativen 1440p gerendert und mithilfe von PSSR auf 4K hochskaliert, gleichzeitig läuft es mit 60 Frames pro Sekunde.
Die bisher aus dem Spiel bekannten Performance- und Qualitätsmodi bleiben weiterhin erhalten und bieten ein flüssigeres Spielerlebnis sowie höhere Bildraten als auf der Basis-PS5.
Ansonsten kümmert sich das Update auch noch um eine Reihe von Problemen, zum Beispiel sollten nun manche Trophäen korrekt freigeschaltet werden, nachdem ihr einen PS4-Spielstand importiert.
Ebenso soll Abbys Torso nicht mehr verschwinden, wenn ihr zwischen ihren Bonus-Skins wechselt.
Nachfolgend lest ihr alle Patch Notes zu Update 1.2.0 für The Last of Us 2 Remastered:
PlayStation 5 Pro
- New rendering mode added that takes advantage of PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR)
- New "Pro" mode renders at 1440p, with PSSR upscaling output to 4K, while maintaining a target of 60 fps*
- Performance and Fidelity rendering modes are still available and provide smoother experience and high framerates compared to the original PS5*
- *Enhanced features require a compatible display in addition to the PlayStation 5 Pro console.
- Fixed an issue where some trophies would not unlock after importing PS4 save data
- Fixed an issue where Abby’s torso could disappear when switching between her bonus skins
- [The Tunnels] Fixed an issue where Dina could be grabbed an additional time while escaping in the subway
- Fixed an issue where the stun bomb was not being accurately counted toward the player's "Stun" stats
- Fixed an issue where some weapon kills were not accurately tracking toward player's stats when performing stealth kills in between those weapon kills
- Fixed an issue where shiv kills were not being accurately counted toward the player's "Shiv" stats
- [On Foot] Fixed an issue where music tracks would not progress as intended when speedrunning
- Added additional support so more PlayStation 5 console Accessibility settings are now reflected in-game
- [The Tunnels] Fixed an issue where code for the locked room could not be located using Enhanced Listen Mode
- [No Return] Fixed an issue where enemies specified by a Gambit were not properly identified when using High Contrast Mode
- Various minor localization fixes across multiple languages
