The Legend of Zelda: Wir erleben gerade die längste Pause zwischen zwei Spielen der Hauptreihe

Interestingly every console 3D Zelda game released has taken longer than the last.



Time between...



OoT and Mm: 523 days

MM & TWW: 960

TWW & TP: 1437

TP & SS: 1825

SS & BotW: 1932

BotW and today: 1995



If this trend continues the next "3D" Zelda game would release in ~2029