Wenn du auf einen Link klickst und etwas kaufst, können wir eine kleine Provision erhalten. Zu unseren Richtlinien.

Wochenendangebote für PS5 und PS4: Spart bis zu 70 Prozent

Mehrere Titel im Angebot.
Benjamin Jakobs Avatar
News von Benjamin Jakobs Leitender Redakteur News
Veröffentlicht am

Zum Start ins Wochenende packt Sony für euch im PlayStation Store ein paar neue Wochenendangebote für PlayStation 5 und PlayStation 4 aus.

Mehrere verschiedene Spiele und Erweiterungen sind im Preis reduziert, zur passenden Store-Seite gelangt ihr über diesen Link.

Folgende Spiele und DLCs sind im Angebot:

  • Borderlands 3 (PS5/PS4) – 13,99 Euro
  • Borderlands 3: Super Deluxe Edition (PS5/PS4) – 31,99 Euro
  • Borderlands 3: Season Pass Bundle (PS5/PS4) – 34,99 Euro
  • Dying Light (PS5/PS4) – 55,99 Euro
  • Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition (PS5/PS4) – 40,19 Euro
  • GTA 5: Premium Edition (PS4) – 14,69 Euro
  • GTA Online: CashCard Megalodon (PS4) – 63,74 Euro
  • L.A. Noire (PS4) – 19,99 Euro
  • Mafia: Definitive Edition (PS4) – 19,99 Euro
  • Mafia Trilogy (PS4) – 29,99 Euro
  • NBA 2K22 75th Anniversary Edition (PS5/PS4) – 32,99 Euro
  • PGA Tour 2K21 (PS4) – 14,99 Euro
  • PGA Tour 2K21: Baller Edition (PS4) – 23,99 Euro
  • PGA Tour 2K21: Baller-Paket (PS4) – 14,99 Euro
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4) – 23,99 Euro
  • Red Dead Online (PS4) – 9,99 Euro
  • Sid Meier's Civilization VI (PS4) – 8,99 Euro
  • Sid Meier's Civilization VI Anthology Upgrade (PS4) – 24,99 Euro
  • The Outer Worlds (PS4) – 19,79 Euro
  • The Outer Worlds: Expansion Pass (PS4) – 19,99 Euro
  • The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos (PS4) – 11,99 Euro
  • The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon (PS4) – 9,74 Euro
  • WWE 2K22 (PS5) – 56,24 Euro
  • WWE 2K22 (PS4) – 52,49 Euro
  • WWE 2K22 nWo 4-Life Edition (PS5/PS4) – 89,99 Euro

Die Aktion läuft bis zum 10. Mai 2022 um 0:59 Uhr.

Tags:

Über den Autor

Benjamin Jakobs Avatar

Benjamin Jakobs

Leitender Redakteur News

Seit 2006 bei Eurogamer.de und spielt hauptsächlich auf Konsolen. Mag Sci-Fi, Star Wars UND Star Trek. @f1r3storm auf Twitter.

Kommentare

More News

Neueste Artikel