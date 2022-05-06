Wochenendangebote für PS5 und PS4: Spart bis zu 70 Prozent

Wochenendangebote für PS5 und PS4: Spart bis zu 70 ProzentMehrere Titel im Angebot.
Zum Start ins Wochenende packt Sony für euch im PlayStation Store ein paar neue Wochenendangebote für PlayStation 5 und PlayStation 4 aus.
Mehrere verschiedene Spiele und Erweiterungen sind im Preis reduziert, zur passenden Store-Seite gelangt ihr über diesen Link.
Folgende Spiele und DLCs sind im Angebot:
- Borderlands 3 (PS5/PS4) – 13,99 Euro
- Borderlands 3: Super Deluxe Edition (PS5/PS4) – 31,99 Euro
- Borderlands 3: Season Pass Bundle (PS5/PS4) – 34,99 Euro
- Dying Light (PS5/PS4) – 55,99 Euro
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition (PS5/PS4) – 40,19 Euro
- GTA 5: Premium Edition (PS4) – 14,69 Euro
- GTA Online: CashCard Megalodon (PS4) – 63,74 Euro
- L.A. Noire (PS4) – 19,99 Euro
- Mafia: Definitive Edition (PS4) – 19,99 Euro
- Mafia Trilogy (PS4) – 29,99 Euro
- NBA 2K22 75th Anniversary Edition (PS5/PS4) – 32,99 Euro
- PGA Tour 2K21 (PS4) – 14,99 Euro
- PGA Tour 2K21: Baller Edition (PS4) – 23,99 Euro
- PGA Tour 2K21: Baller-Paket (PS4) – 14,99 Euro
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4) – 23,99 Euro
- Red Dead Online (PS4) – 9,99 Euro
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI (PS4) – 8,99 Euro
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI Anthology Upgrade (PS4) – 24,99 Euro
- The Outer Worlds (PS4) – 19,79 Euro
- The Outer Worlds: Expansion Pass (PS4) – 19,99 Euro
- The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos (PS4) – 11,99 Euro
- The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon (PS4) – 9,74 Euro
- WWE 2K22 (PS5) – 56,24 Euro
- WWE 2K22 (PS4) – 52,49 Euro
- WWE 2K22 nWo 4-Life Edition (PS5/PS4) – 89,99 Euro
Die Aktion läuft bis zum 10. Mai 2022 um 0:59 Uhr.