Xbox Game Pass im September: Das sind die ersten Spiele

Was ihr wann spielen könnt.
Benjamin Jakobs
News von Benjamin Jakobs Leitender Redakteur News
Veröffentlicht am

Microsoft hat heute die ersten neuen Spiele für den Xbox Game Pass im September bestätigt.

Bereits ab heute sind gleich vier Spiele erhältlich: Disney Dreamlight Valley: Founder’s Edition (Cloud, Konsole und PC), Opus Magnum (PC), Train Sim World 3 (Konsole und PC) sowie GRID Legends (Konsole und PC) via EA Play.

So geht es im September weiter

Das weitere Programm bis Mitte September sieht im Xbox Game Pass wie folgt aus:

Welche Spiele verlassen im September den Game Pass?

Eine Reihe von Spielen ist ab dem 15. September nicht mehr im Xbox Game Pass verfügbar. Hier ein Überblick:

  • A Plague Tale: Innocence (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Aragami 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Craftopia (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Fantasy XIII (Konsole und PC)
  • Flynn: Son of Crimson (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • I Am Fish (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Lost Words: Beyond the Page (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Mighty Goose (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • SkateBird (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • The Artful Escape (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Benjamin Jakobs

Benjamin Jakobs Avatar

Benjamin Jakobs

Leitender Redakteur News

Benjamin Jakobs ist Leitender Redakteur und seit 2006 bei Eurogamer.de. Er schreibt News, Reviews, Meinungen, Artikel und Tipps. Benjamin spielt Videospiele hauptsächlich auf Konsolen. Seine Expertengebiete sind breit gefächert, von Shootern und Action-Adventures über RPGs bis hin zu Sportspielen und Rennspielen. Zu seinen Hobbys gehören Lego, Science Fiction, Bücher, Filme und Serien sowie Star Wars und Star Trek.

