Xbox Game Pass im September: Das sind die ersten Spiele

Xbox Game Pass im September: Das sind die ersten SpieleWas ihr wann spielen könnt.
Microsoft hat heute die ersten neuen Spiele für den Xbox Game Pass im September bestätigt.
Bereits ab heute sind gleich vier Spiele erhältlich: Disney Dreamlight Valley: Founder’s Edition (Cloud, Konsole und PC), Opus Magnum (PC), Train Sim World 3 (Konsole und PC) sowie GRID Legends (Konsole und PC) via EA Play.
So geht es im September weiter
Das weitere Programm bis Mitte September sieht im Xbox Game Pass wie folgt aus:
- Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (PC) – 13. September
- DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace (Cloud, Konsole und PC) – 13. September
- You Suck at Parking (Cloud, Konsole und PC) – 14. September
- Despot’s Game (Konsole und PC) -15. September
- Metal: Hellsinger (PC und Xbox Series X/S) – 15. September
Welche Spiele verlassen im September den Game Pass?
Eine Reihe von Spielen ist ab dem 15. September nicht mehr im Xbox Game Pass verfügbar. Hier ein Überblick:
- A Plague Tale: Innocence (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Aragami 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Craftopia (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Fantasy XIII (Konsole und PC)
- Flynn: Son of Crimson (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- I Am Fish (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Mighty Goose (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- SkateBird (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- The Artful Escape (Cloud, Konsole und PC)