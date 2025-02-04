Xbox Game Pass im Februar 2025: Starfield im Standard-Abo und Avowed erscheint - Microsoft bestätigt die nächsten Games
Microsoft hat am Nachmittag neue Spiele für den Xbox Game Pass bestätigt, so geht es in den kommenden Tagen weiter.
Am Nachmittag hat Microsoft neue Spiele für den Xbox Game Pass im Februar 2025 bestätigt.
Unter anderem komm Bethesdas Rollenspiel Starfield ins Standard-Abo, während Mitte des Monats das neue Obsidian-Rollenspiel Avowed erscheint.
Xbox Game Pass: Neue Spiele im Februar 2025
Bereits ab dem heutigen Tag ist Ubisofts Shooter Far Cry New Dawn neu im Game Pass verfügbar. Anlässlich der Veröffentlichung erhält das Spiel (auch auf der PS5) ein neues Update, wodurch es nativ mit 60 Frames pro Sekunde auf der Xbox Series X läuft.
Hier sind alle neuen Titel, die in den kommenden Tagen zum Xbox Game Pass hinzugefügt werden:
- 4. Februar 2025: Far Cry New Dawn (Cloud, Konsole, PC) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard
- 5. Februar 2025: Another Crab’s Treasure (Konsole) – Game Pass Standard
- 5. Februar 2025: Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (Konsole) – Game Pass Standard
- 5. Februar 2025: Starfield (Xbox Series X/S) – Game Pass Standard
- 6. Februar 2025: Madden NFL 25 (Cloud, Konsole, PC) EA Play – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- 13. Februar 2025: Kingdom Two Crowns (Cloud, Konsole) – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Standard
- 18. Februar 2025: Avowed (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X/S) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
Außerdem weist Microsoft noch einmal darauf hin, dass seit kurzem Ninja Gaiden 2 Black (Cloud, Konsole, PC) im Game Pass verfügbar ist. Ebenso bekommt ihr mit dem Game Pass Ultimate via EA Play Zugriff auf Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (Xbox One, Cloud).
Am 15. Februar 2025 verlassen wiederum diese Spiele die Game Pass-Bibliothek:
- A Little to the Left (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Bloodstained Ritual of the Night (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- EA Sports UFC 3 (Console) EA Play
- Indivisible (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Merge and Blade (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Return to Grace (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Tales of Arise (Cloud, Console, and PC)