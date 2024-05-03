Xbox Game Pass: Gute neue Spiele? Diese Neuzugänge kommen in Kürze!
So geht es bis Mitte Mai weiter.
Natürlich gibt es auch im Mai wieder einige neue Spiele im Xbox Game Pass, die Microsoft jetzt bestätigt hat.
Wie wir zuletzt bereits berichtet hatten, ist Star Wars Jedi: Survivor jetzt zum Beispiel bei EA Play verfügbar und damit auch im Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
Die Game-Pass-Spiele im Mai
Ab sofort verfügbar sind außerdem die beiden Titel Have A Nice Death (Cloud, Konsole, PC) sowie Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (Cloud, Konsole, PC).
Und so geht es bis Mitte Mai noch weiter:
- 7. Mai 2024: Kona 2: Brume (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
- 9. Mai 2024: Little Kitty, Big City (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
- 14. Mai 2024: Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
Die nachfolgenden Spiele verlassen am 15. Mai 2024 den Xbox Game Pass:
- Eastern Exorcist (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Eiyuden Chronicle Rising (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Ghostlore (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Just Cause 4 Reloaded (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Norco (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- SD Gundam Battle Alliance (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Supraland Six Inches Under (Cloud, Konsole und PC)