Xeno Crisis: Hol dir den Indie Arena Shooter für den Game Boy Advance, Cartridge jetzt vorbestellbar

Xeno Crisis is coming to the Game Boy Advance in both physical and digital form in Q4 2024!



Physical version includes:

👾 Region-free GBA cart

📦 Cardboard tray/inserts

📖 Instruction manual

💾 Free ROM download



Pre-order through our online store today! #Nintendo #Gameboy #GBA pic.twitter.com/DiUZRg2gHZ