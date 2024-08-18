Zelda Echoes of Wisdom: Alle kompatiblen Amiibo und was sie dir bringen

Dass The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Amiibo unterstützt, wissen wir schon seit ein paar Monaten.

Jetzt gibt es aber auch konkretere Details dazu und zu den unterstützten Figuren.

Ein paar Extras freischalten

Der offiziellen japanischen Webseite zum Spiel zufolge (via Nintendo Everything) könnt ihr durch das Einscannen von Amiibo nützliche Items sowie Kleidung in unterschiedlichen Farben erhalten.

Hier sind alle Amiibo-Figuren, die mit The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom kompatibel sind:

Ganondorf (Tears of the Kingdom)

Zelda (Tears of the Kingdom)

Link (Tears of the Kingdom)

Zelda & Loftwing (Skyward Sword)

Link (Link's Awakening)

Young Link (Smash Bros)

Urbosa (Breath of the Wild)

Daruk (Breath of the Wild)

Mipha (Breath of the Wild)

Revali (Breath of the Wild)

Link (Skyward Sword)

Link (Twilight Princess)

Link (Majora's Mask)

Guardian (Breath of the Wild)

Zelda (Breath of the Wild)

Bokoblin (Breath of the Wild)

Link Rider (Breath of the Wild)

Link Bow (Breath of the Wild)

Zelda (Wind Waker)

Toon Link (Wind Waker)

Link (Ocarina of Time)

Link (The Legend of Zelda)

Wolf Link (Twilight Princess)

Ganondorf (Smash Bros)

Sheik (Smash Bros)

Toon Link (Smash Bros)

Zelda (Smash Bros)

Link (Smash Bros)

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom erscheint am 26. September 2024 für Nintendo Switch.