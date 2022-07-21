Zu The Last of Us Part 1 wurde eine große Menge Bildmaterial geleakt

Zu The Last of Us Part 1 wurde eine große Menge Bildmaterial geleakt6 Minuten Filmmaterial und Screenshots.
Insgesamt sechs Minuten Filmmaterial und mehrere Screenshots zu The Last of Us Part 1 sind aufgetaucht.
Leak zeigt Kämpfe, Werkbank, Controller-Layout und mehr
Nick Baker, der Mitbegründer von XboxEra, hat die Eindrücke des PS5 Remakes auf Twitter geteilt. Er habe sie von einer unbekannten Quelle. Auch auf Resetera könnt ihr euch die vielen Bildschirmaufnahmen ansehen.
Did these Last of Us Remake shots leak yet? pic.twitter.com/jVbBw1mAEz— Nick (@Shpeshal_Nick) July 20, 2022
Im Videomaterial erhaltet ihr einen genaueren Einblick. In den ersten beiden Clips seht ihr, wie Joel und Ellie in Kämpfe mit ihren Feinden verwickelt sind. Das dritte Video zeigt Joel, wie er seine Waffen an der Werkbank verbessert.
This is non-HDR captured apparently. Little bit better but a touched washed out still, so I think it's a capture issuehttps://t.co/VUGJkJ9kQk— Nick (@Shpeshal_Nick) July 20, 2022
Oh...here's some more combat from #lastofusremake https://t.co/Er1pgVTv6z— Nick (@Shpeshal_Nick) July 20, 2022
Anyone wanna see the new workbenches? They look pretty coolhttps://t.co/DE3vGH247Y— Nick (@Shpeshal_Nick) July 20, 2022
Man könnte meinen, dass die Bilder leicht verwaschen aussehen. Baker geht hier von einem HDR- oder Aufnahme-Problem aus.
Die Screenshots selbst geben Hinweise auf das Controller-Layout und die beiden Grafik-Modi des Remakes. Im Fidelity-Modus erhaltet ihr ein 4K-Bild mit 40 FPS, der Performance-Modus bringt 60 FPS und eine dynamische Auflösung mit.
Also been told it has gyro aim for those who love their gyro https://t.co/EA3yrw7IKE— Nick (@Shpeshal_Nick) July 21, 2022
Got some more. Sorry about the dump. It’s all just coming to me quickly pic.twitter.com/sAuTArVw8B— Nick (@Shpeshal_Nick) July 20, 2022