Zu The Last of Us Part 1 wurde eine große Menge Bildmaterial geleakt

6 Minuten Filmmaterial und Screenshots.
Melanie Weißmann
Melanie Weißmann
Veröffentlicht am

Insgesamt sechs Minuten Filmmaterial und mehrere Screenshots zu The Last of Us Part 1 sind aufgetaucht.

Leak zeigt Kämpfe, Werkbank, Controller-Layout und mehr

Nick Baker, der Mitbegründer von XboxEra, hat die Eindrücke des PS5 Remakes auf Twitter geteilt. Er habe sie von einer unbekannten Quelle. Auch auf Resetera könnt ihr euch die vielen Bildschirmaufnahmen ansehen.

Im Videomaterial erhaltet ihr einen genaueren Einblick. In den ersten beiden Clips seht ihr, wie Joel und Ellie in Kämpfe mit ihren Feinden verwickelt sind. Das dritte Video zeigt Joel, wie er seine Waffen an der Werkbank verbessert.

Man könnte meinen, dass die Bilder leicht verwaschen aussehen. Baker geht hier von einem HDR- oder Aufnahme-Problem aus.

Die Screenshots selbst geben Hinweise auf das Controller-Layout und die beiden Grafik-Modi des Remakes. Im Fidelity-Modus erhaltet ihr ein 4K-Bild mit 40 FPS, der Performance-Modus bringt 60 FPS und eine dynamische Auflösung mit.

