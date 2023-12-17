Steam Awards 2023: Diese Spiele sind nominiert, bald kannst du abstimmen

Valve hat die Nominierten für die diesjährigen Steam Awards bekannt gegeben.

Mit dabei sind natürlich bekannte Titel wie Baldur's Gate 3, Lethal Company, Resident Evil 4 oder Hogwarts Legacy.

Wer ist nominiert?

"Ihr habt die Nominierten gewählt - jetzt brauchen wir eure Hilfe bei der Wahl der Gewinner!", heißt es.

"Gebt die finalen Stimmen ab, um die diesjährigen Gewinner zu wählen, und schaltet dabei besondere Sticker frei."

Die Abstimmung beginnt am 21. Dezember 2023 um 19 Uhr und läuft bis zum 2. Januar 2023. Ebenfalls am 21. Dezember beginnt der Winter Sale, er läuft jedoch zwei Tage länger, bis zum 4. Januar 2023 um 19 Uhr.

Hier sind alle Nominierten:

Game of the Year Award

Baldur's Gate 3

EA Sports FC 24

Hogwarts Legacy

Lethal Company

Resident Evil 4

VR Game of the Year Award

I Expect You to Die 3

F1 23

Ghosts of Tabor

Gorilla Tag

Labyrinthine

Labour of Love Award

Dota 2

Apex Legends

Red Dead Redemption 2

Rust

Deep Rock Galactic

Best Game on Steam Deck Award

Hogwarts Legacy

Diablo 4

The Outlast Trials

Brotato

Dredge

Better With Friends Award

Party Animals

Sunkenland

Sons of the Forest

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Lethal Company

Outstanding Visual Style Award

Atomic Heart

Darkest Dungeon

High on Life

Cocoon

Inward

Most Innovative Gameplay Award

Shadows of Doubt

Your Only Move is Hustle

Remnant 2

Contraband Police

Starfield

Best Game You Suck At Award

EA Sports FC 24

Lords of the Fallen

Overwatch 2

Sifu

Street Fighter 6

Best Soundtrack Award

Persona 5 Tactica

Hi-Fi Rush

The Last of Us Part 1

Chants of Sennaar

Pizza Tower

Outstanding Rich Story Award

Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Love is All Around

Baldur's Gate 3

Lies of P

Resident Evil 4

Sit Back and Relax Award

Train Sim World 4

Cities Skylines 2

Dave the Diver

Potion Craft

Coral Island