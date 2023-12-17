Wenn du auf einen Link klickst und etwas kaufst, können wir eine kleine Provision erhalten. Zu unseren Richtlinien.

Steam Awards 2023: Diese Spiele sind nominiert, bald kannst du abstimmen

Bald wählt ihr die Gewinner.

Steam Awards 2023: Das sind die Nominierten.
Benjamin Jakobs
News von Benjamin Jakobs
Veröffentlicht am

Valve hat die Nominierten für die diesjährigen Steam Awards bekannt gegeben.

Mit dabei sind natürlich bekannte Titel wie Baldur's Gate 3, Lethal Company, Resident Evil 4 oder Hogwarts Legacy.

Wer ist nominiert?

"Ihr habt die Nominierten gewählt - jetzt brauchen wir eure Hilfe bei der Wahl der Gewinner!", heißt es.

"Gebt die finalen Stimmen ab, um die diesjährigen Gewinner zu wählen, und schaltet dabei besondere Sticker frei."

Die Abstimmung beginnt am 21. Dezember 2023 um 19 Uhr und läuft bis zum 2. Januar 2023. Ebenfalls am 21. Dezember beginnt der Winter Sale, er läuft jedoch zwei Tage länger, bis zum 4. Januar 2023 um 19 Uhr.

Hier sind alle Nominierten:

Game of the Year Award

  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • EA Sports FC 24
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Lethal Company
  • Resident Evil 4

VR Game of the Year Award

  • I Expect You to Die 3
  • F1 23
  • Ghosts of Tabor
  • Gorilla Tag
  • Labyrinthine

Labour of Love Award

  • Dota 2
  • Apex Legends
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Rust
  • Deep Rock Galactic

Best Game on Steam Deck Award

  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Diablo 4
  • The Outlast Trials
  • Brotato
  • Dredge

Better With Friends Award

  • Party Animals
  • Sunkenland
  • Sons of the Forest
  • Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
  • Lethal Company

Outstanding Visual Style Award

  • Atomic Heart
  • Darkest Dungeon
  • High on Life
  • Cocoon
  • Inward

Most Innovative Gameplay Award

  • Shadows of Doubt
  • Your Only Move is Hustle
  • Remnant 2
  • Contraband Police
  • Starfield

Best Game You Suck At Award

  • EA Sports FC 24
  • Lords of the Fallen
  • Overwatch 2
  • Sifu
  • Street Fighter 6

Best Soundtrack Award

  • Persona 5 Tactica
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • The Last of Us Part 1
  • Chants of Sennaar
  • Pizza Tower

Outstanding Rich Story Award

  • Star Wars Jedi Survivor
  • Love is All Around
  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Lies of P
  • Resident Evil 4

Sit Back and Relax Award

  • Train Sim World 4
  • Cities Skylines 2
  • Dave the Diver
  • Potion Craft
  • Coral Island
