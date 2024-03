Fans zerstören Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection zum Launch - Diese Probleme gibt es

- Fumbled the Kotor Remake so badly that the project was transferred to another studio



- Promised DLC for Kotor 2 on Switch that was cancelled after almost a year of silence



- Botches a port of 2 SW games from the early 2000s that only needed decent matchmaking and QOL fixes https://t.co/ewmPDTA2Mu pic.twitter.com/EPYasUM4RX