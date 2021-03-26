Stalker 2 und mehr: Diese 22 Indie-Spiele kommen zum Launch direkt in den Xbox Game Pass
Ein Überblick.
- Microsoft hat neue Spiele für den Xbox Game Pass angekündigt
- 22 Indie-Spiele kommen direkt zum Launch in den Game Pass
- Hier seht ihr die komplette Liste
Beim ID@Xbox Showcase gab es gerade einen ganzen Haufen an Indie-Spielen zu sehen, die auf die Xbox kommen.
Welche das alles sind, dass lest ihr in unserem Überblick, in dem wir auch sechs coole Spiele herausgepickt haben, auf die wir uns freuen.
Und natürlich, wie sollte es anders sein, kommen manche dieser Indie-Spiele auch in den Xbox Game Pass.
Manche früher, manche später, aber bei 20 von ihnen wissen wir bereits, dass dies zum Launch passieren wird.
Als einer der größten Namen gehört dazu auch das kommende Stalker 2, aber auch das Rennspiel Art of Rally, Hello Neighbor 2 und The Ascent zählen dazu.
Hier ist die komplette Liste aller Spiele, die zum Launch in den Xbox Game Pass kommt:
- Art of Rally (Funselektor Labs Inc.) (Cloud und Konsole)
- Astria Ascending (Plug in Digital, Artisan Studio) (Cloud und Konsole) - 2021
- Backbone (Raw Fury, EggNut) (Cloud und Konsole)
- Boyfriend Dungeon (Kitfox Games) (Konsole und PC)
- Craftopia (Pocketpair) (Konsole und PC)
- Dead Static Drive (Team Fanclub) (Konsole und PC)
- Edge of Eternity (Dear Villagers, Midgar Studio) (Cloud und Konsole) - 2021
- Hello Neighbor 2 (tinyBuild Games, Dynamic Pixels, Gearbox Software) (Cloud und Konsole)
- Library of Ruina (Project Moon) (Cloud und Konsole)
- Little Witch in the Woods (SKT, Sunny Side Up) (Cloud und Konsole)
- Moonglow Bay (Coatsink Software, Bunnyhug) (Cloud und Konsole)
- Narita Boy (Team17, Studio Koba) (Cloud und Konsole)
- Nobody Saves the World (Drinkbox Studios) (Cloud und Konsole)
- Omno (Studio Inkyfox) (Cloud und Konsole) - Sommer 2021
- Recompile (Dear Villagers, Phigames) (Cloud, Konsole und PC) - 2021
- Sable (Raw Fury, Shedworks) (Cloud und Konsole)
- She Dreams Elsewhere (Studio Zevere) (Konsole und PC)
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 (GSC Game World) (Cloud und Konsole)
- The Ascent (Curve Digital, Neon Giant) (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Undungeon (tinyBuild Games, Laughing Machines) (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Way to the Woods (One Pixel Dog) (Cloud und Konsole)
- Wild at Heart (Humble Bundle, Moonlight Kids) (Konsole)
