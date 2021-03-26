Stalker 2 und mehr: Diese 22 Indie-Spiele kommen zum Launch direkt in den Xbox Game Pass

Ein Überblick.

News von Benjamin Jakobs, Leitender Redakteur News
  • Microsoft hat neue Spiele für den Xbox Game Pass angekündigt
  • 22 Indie-Spiele kommen direkt zum Launch in den Game Pass
  • Hier seht ihr die komplette Liste

Beim ID@Xbox Showcase gab es gerade einen ganzen Haufen an Indie-Spielen zu sehen, die auf die Xbox kommen.

Welche das alles sind, dass lest ihr in unserem Überblick, in dem wir auch sechs coole Spiele herausgepickt haben, auf die wir uns freuen.

Und natürlich, wie sollte es anders sein, kommen manche dieser Indie-Spiele auch in den Xbox Game Pass.

Manche früher, manche später, aber bei 20 von ihnen wissen wir bereits, dass dies zum Launch passieren wird.

Als einer der größten Namen gehört dazu auch das kommende Stalker 2, aber auch das Rennspiel Art of Rally, Hello Neighbor 2 und The Ascent zählen dazu.

Indie_Spiele_Xbox_Game_Pass_Launch
Stalker 2 gehört dazu.

Hier ist die komplette Liste aller Spiele, die zum Launch in den Xbox Game Pass kommt:

  • Art of Rally (Funselektor Labs Inc.) (Cloud und Konsole)
  • Astria Ascending (Plug in Digital, Artisan Studio) (Cloud und Konsole) - 2021
  • Backbone (Raw Fury, EggNut) (Cloud und Konsole)
  • Boyfriend Dungeon (Kitfox Games) (Konsole und PC)
  • Craftopia (Pocketpair) (Konsole und PC)
  • Dead Static Drive (Team Fanclub) (Konsole und PC)
  • Edge of Eternity (Dear Villagers, Midgar Studio) (Cloud und Konsole) - 2021
  • Hello Neighbor 2 (tinyBuild Games, Dynamic Pixels, Gearbox Software) (Cloud und Konsole)
  • Library of Ruina (Project Moon) (Cloud und Konsole)
  • Little Witch in the Woods (SKT, Sunny Side Up) (Cloud und Konsole)
  • Moonglow Bay (Coatsink Software, Bunnyhug) (Cloud und Konsole)
  • Narita Boy (Team17, Studio Koba) (Cloud und Konsole)
  • Nobody Saves the World (Drinkbox Studios) (Cloud und Konsole)
  • Omno (Studio Inkyfox) (Cloud und Konsole) - Sommer 2021
  • Recompile (Dear Villagers, Phigames) (Cloud, Konsole und PC) - 2021
  • Sable (Raw Fury, Shedworks) (Cloud und Konsole)
  • She Dreams Elsewhere (Studio Zevere) (Konsole und PC)
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 (GSC Game World) (Cloud und Konsole)
  • The Ascent (Curve Digital, Neon Giant) (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Undungeon (tinyBuild Games, Laughing Machines) (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Way to the Woods (One Pixel Dog) (Cloud und Konsole)
  • Wild at Heart (Humble Bundle, Moonlight Kids) (Konsole)

Links zu Angeboten und Anbietern auf dieser Seite können sogenannte Affiliate-Links sein. Mit einem Kauf über einen dieser Links unterstützt ihr Eurogamer.de. Wir erhalten vom Anbieter eine kleine Provision.

Zu den Kommentaren springen (0)

Über den Autor:

Benjamin Jakobs

Benjamin Jakobs

Leitender Redakteur News  |  f1r3storm

Seit 2006 bei Eurogamer.de und spielt hauptsächlich auf Konsolen. Mag Sci-Fi, Star Wars UND Star Trek. @f1r3storm auf Twitter.

Weitere Inhalte

Über 100 Indie-Spiele beim ID@Xbox Showcase - heute ab 17 Uhr im Livestream!

Darunter Stalker 2, The Ascent und mehr.

1

Razer startet mit #GoGreenWithRazer in eine (noch) grünere Zukunft

Für mehr Nachhaltigkeit auf dem Gaming-Markt!

8

Steam Next Fest: Valve kündigt mehrtägiges digitales Spiele-Event für Juni an

Das neue Game Festival mit Livestreams und Demos.

Der deutsche Spielemarkt wuchs im Corona-Jahr um 32 Prozent

"Zeigt, wie wichtig Games für Millionen Menschen im Corona-Jahr 2020 waren."

Bericht: Microsoft an Kauf von Discord interessiert - für 10 Milliarden Dollar

Verhandlungen laufen angeblich.

16

Weitere Themen

Stalker 2 und mehr: Diese 22 Indie-Spiele kommen zum Launch direkt in den Xbox Game Pass

Ein Überblick.

FeatureID@Xbox Showcase: 6 coole Indie-Spiele, auf die wir uns freuen - und noch eine Menge mehr!

Da kommt einiges auf euch zu.

Digital FoundryDie Technik von Monster Hunter Rise: Das bisher beste Monster Hunter für unterwegs

Wie Capcom ein Erlebnis à la Monster Hunter World auf Nintendos Konsole brachte.

Digital FoundryMarvel's Avengers liefert auf PS5 und Xbox Series X/S eine überzeugende Vorstellung ab

Am Ende sind alle glücklich.

Humankind doch noch verschoben! Erscheint erst im Sommer

Die Menschheit muss noch warten...

Kommentare (0)

Verstecke Kommentare mit niedrigen Bewertungen
Sortierung
Threading