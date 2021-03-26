Stalker 2 und mehr: Diese 22 Indie-Spiele kommen zum Launch direkt in den Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft hat neue Spiele für den Xbox Game Pass angekündigt

22 Indie-Spiele kommen direkt zum Launch in den Game Pass

Hier seht ihr die komplette Liste

Beim ID@Xbox Showcase gab es gerade einen ganzen Haufen an Indie-Spielen zu sehen, die auf die Xbox kommen.

Welche das alles sind, dass lest ihr in unserem Überblick, in dem wir auch sechs coole Spiele herausgepickt haben, auf die wir uns freuen.

Und natürlich, wie sollte es anders sein, kommen manche dieser Indie-Spiele auch in den Xbox Game Pass.

Manche früher, manche später, aber bei 20 von ihnen wissen wir bereits, dass dies zum Launch passieren wird.

Als einer der größten Namen gehört dazu auch das kommende Stalker 2, aber auch das Rennspiel Art of Rally, Hello Neighbor 2 und The Ascent zählen dazu.

Stalker 2 gehört dazu.

Hier ist die komplette Liste aller Spiele, die zum Launch in den Xbox Game Pass kommt: