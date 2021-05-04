Neu im Xbox Game Pass: Dragon Quest Builders 2, Just Cause 4 Reloaded und mehr

Was bis Mitte Mai hinzukommt.

News von Benjamin Jakobs, Leitender Redakteur News
Aktualisiert am 4. Mai 2021
  • Dragon Quest Builders 2 und Just Cause 4 Reloaded kommen im Mai in den Xbox Game Pass
  • Microsoft hat die ersten Game-Pass-Spiele für den Mai bestätigt

Der Mai ist da und bringt neue Spiele für den Xbox Game Pass mit sich.

Was euch ungefähr bis Monatsmitte erwartet, hat Microsoft jetzt bekannt gegeben. Und da sind erneut einige interessante Titel mit dabei.

Ab heute bekommt ihr auf Konsole und PC zum Beispiel Dragon Quest Builders 2, am 6. Mai folgen außerdem noch FIFA 21 (Konsole und PC, EA Play), Outlast 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC) sowie Ubisofts Steep (Cloud und Konsole).

Dann gibt's eine kleine Pause bis zum 13. Mai, dann kommen aber gleich fünf weitere Titel hinzu, nämlich Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster (Konsole und PC), Just Cause 4 Reloaded (Cloud, Konsole und PC), Psychonauts (Cloud, Konsole und PC), Red Dead Online (Cloud und Konsole) sowie Remnnant: From the Ashes (PC).

In Sachen Updates und DLCs sind bereits das Update "Locked and Loaded" für Fallout 76, ein Jubiläumsupdate für Gears Tactics sowie das April-Update für Grounded verfügbar. Bis zum 6. Mai bekommt ihr noch einen kostenlosen R2-D2-Beanie für Minecraft und bis 22. Juni läuft das Event "Reapers vs. The World" in Sea of Thieves.

Zur Monatsmitte, am 15. Mai, verlassen darüber hinaus mehrere verschiedene Spiele die Xbox-Game-Pass-Bibliothek.

Ab diesem Tag könnt ihr demnach nicht mehr Alan Wake (Konsole und PC), Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 (PC), Dungeon of the Endless (Cloud, Konsole und PC), Final Fantasy IX (Konsole und PC), Hotline Miami (PC) und Plebby Quest: The Crusades (PC) spielen.

Hier könnt ihr eine Xbox-Game-Pass-Mitgliedschaft kaufen (Amazon.de).

Hier könnt ihr eine Xbox-Game-Pass-Ultimate-Mitgliedschaft kaufen (Amazon.de).

