2 Tage doppelte VIP-Punkte im Lego Shop und spannende neue Angebote!

Welche Sets ihr günstiger bekommt.
Benjamin Jakobs
Neben den Prime-Day-Angeboten von Amazon.de gibt es aktuell auch im offiziellen Lego-Shop eine Reihe von Preisreduzierungen.

Und nicht nur das: Es gibt auch noch zwei Tage lang (12. und 13 Juli 2022) doppelte VIP-Punkte auf alle Einkäufe im Online-Shop. Wer davon profitieren möchte, sollte sich das vielleicht nicht entgehen lassen.

Hier kommt ihr zur Angebotsseite im Online-Shop von Lego, wo ihr alle aktuellen Preisreduzierungen findet.

Nachfolgend haben wir alle Angebote aufgelistet:

Themenwelt Sets
Minecraft Die rote Scheune für 79,999 Euro statt 99,99 Euro
Marvel Iron Mans Werkstatt für 71,99 Euro statt 89,99 Euro
Aufstieg des Domo für 79,99 Euro statt 99,99 Euro
Iron Man Figur für 31,99 Euro statt 39,99 Euro
Creator Schatzsuche am Meeresgrund für 23,99 Euro statt 29,99 Euro
Hausboot für 23,99 Euro statt 29,99 Euro
Disney Der Eispalast für 188,99 Euro statt 209,99 Euro
Icons Camp Nou – FC Barcelona für 296,99 Euro statt 329,99 Euro
Queer Eye – Das Loft der Fab 5 für 79,99 Euro statt 99,99 Euro
Pickup für 103,99 Euro statt 129,99 Euro
Technic Ford F-150 Raptor für 111,99 Euro statt 139,99 Euro
Batmans Batmobil für 79,99 Euro statt 99,99 Euro
Geländefahrzeug für 59,99 Euro statt 74,99 Euro
Formula E Porsche 99X Electric für 39,99 Euro statt 49,99 Euro
City Raumfahrtzentrum für 111,99 Euro statt 139,99 Euro
Harry Potter Harry Potter & Hermine Granger für 103,99 Euro statt 129,99 Euro
Hogwarts Moment: Verteidigungsunterricht für 23,99 Euro statt 29,99 Euro
Hogwarts Moment: Wahrsageunterricht für 23,99 Euro statt 29,99 Euro
Star Wars Angriffsshuttle aus The Bad Batch für 79,99 Euro statt 99,99 Euro
Mandalorianer Helm für 47,99 Euro statt 59,99 Euro
Brick Sketches Stormtrooper für 11,99 Euro statt 19,99 Euro
BB-8 für 10,19 Euro statt 16,99 Euro
Vidiyo Boombox für 69,99 Euro statt 99,99 Euro
Punk Pirate Ship für 48,99 Euro statt 69,99 Euro
K-Pawp Concert für 34,99 Euro statt 49,99 Euro
Candy Castle Stage für 20,99 Euro statt 29,99 Euro
Robo HipHop Car für 20,99 Euro statt 29,99 Euro
Alien DJ BeatBox für 13,99 Euro statt 19,99 Euro
Folk Fairy BeatBox für 13,99 Euro statt 19,99 Euro
HipHop Robot Beatbox für 13,99 Euro statt 19,99 Euro
Party Llama BeatBox für 13,99 Euro statt 19,99 Euro
Punk Pirate BeatBox für 13,99 Euro statt 19,99 Euro
Unicorn DJ BeatBox für 13,99 Euro statt 19,99 Euro
Bandmates für 3,49 Euro statt 4,99 Euro
Friends Glamping am Strand für 31,99 Euro statt 39,99 Euro
Minions Minions Kung Fu Tempel für 31,99 Euro statt 39,99 Euro
Belle Bottom, Kevin & Bob für 11,99 Euro statt 19,99 Euro
Ninjago Ninja-Trainingszentrum für 31,99 Euro statt 39,99 Euro
DC Batman für 11,99 Euro statt 19,99 Euro
Joker für 11,99 Euro statt 19,99 Euro
BrickHeadz Braut für 7,79 Euro statt 12,99 Euro
Bräutigam für 7,79 Euro statt 12,99 Euro
Dots Kaktus Armband für 4,19 Euro statt 6,99 Euro
Monkie Kid Schlüsselanhänger mit Red Son für 2,99 Euro statt 4,99 Euro
Sonstiges adidas Original Superstar für 76,49 Euro statt 89,99 Euro
Eiffelturm Magnet für 5,99 Euro statt 9,99 Euro

