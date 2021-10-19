Diese Spiele gibt's bis Monatsende neu im Xbox Game Pass

Mit einer Reihe weiterer Spiele läutet der Xbox Game Pass den Rest des Monats Oktober ein, Microsoft hat die weiteren Neuzugänge am Nachmittag bestätigt.

Ab heute verfügbar sind bereits Into the Pit (Cloud, Konsole und PC) sowie Outriders auf PC.

Was noch bis Ende Oktober kommt

Weiter geht's wiederum am 21. Oktober 2021 mit drei Spielen. Das sind Dragon Ball FighterZ (Cloud und Konsole), Echo Generation (Cloud, Konsole und PC) sowie Everspace 2 für PC als Game-Preview-Version.

Am 28. Oktober 2021 runden dann noch Age of Empires 4 (PC), Alan Wake's American Nightmare (Konsole und PC), Backbone (Konsole), Bassmaster Fishing 2022 (Cloud, Konsole und PC), Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition (Cloud, Konsole und PC) sowie The Forgotten City (Cloud, Konsole und PC) das Programm ab.

Erlebt Alan Wake's American Nightmare im Game Pass.

Neue Spiele mit Touch-Steuerung

Für Nutzer und Nutzerinnen des Xbox Game Pass Ultimate stehen mittlerweile mehr als 100 Spiele mit Touch-Steuerung zur Verfügung.

Folgende Spiele könnt ihr ab sofort ebenfalls auf diese Art spielen: Art of Rally, Boyfriend Dungeon, Crown Trick, Curse of the Dead Gods, Gears Tactics, Lethal League Blaze, Signs of the Sojourner, The Ascent, Train Sim World 2, Yakuza 0, Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, Yakuza Kiwami und Yakuza Kiwami 2.

Was bleibt noch? Die Spiele, die den Xbox Game Pass zum 31. Oktober 2021 verlassen. An diesem Tag könnt ihr euch von Carto (Cloud, Konsole und PC), Celeste (Cloud, Konsole und PC), Comanche (PC), Eastshade (Cloud, Konsole und PC), Five Nights at Freddy's (Cloud, Konsole und PC), Knights & Bikes (Console und PC) sowie Unruly Heroes (Cloud, Konsole und PC) verabschieden.