Melinda für dein Regal! Diese neue Animal Crossing Figur kannst du bald vorbestellen

ISABELLE PRE-ORDERS OPEN IN 8 DAYS!



Here's a close-up of our Isabelle statue, capturing her adorable appearance and cheerful expression flawlessly!

Get $10 off: https://t.co/dTV7IFAjlX



Pre-orders open on 2nd May 2024.#AnimalCrossing #Isabelle #Statue@animalcrossing pic.twitter.com/HMDSr0Z9t7