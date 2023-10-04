Wenn du auf einen Link klickst und etwas kaufst, können wir eine kleine Provision erhalten. Zu unseren Richtlinien.

Bald im Game Pass: Forza Motorsport und weitere neue Spiele für Xbox und PC

Das erwartet euch in Kürze.

Benjamin Jakobs Avatar
News von Benjamin Jakobs Leitender Redakteur News
Veröffentlicht am

Die nächsten neuen Spiele für den Game Pass wurden jetzt von Microsoft bestätigt.

Dazu zählt natürlich auch das kommende Forza Motorsport, neben mehreren weiteren Spielen.

Die neuen Game-Pass-Spiele im Oktober

Die folgenden neuen Spiele werden bis circa Mitte Oktober im Game Pass veröffentlicht:

Datum Spiel Plattformen
Bereits verfügbar Gotham Knights Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X/S
Bereits verfügbar The Lamplighter’s League Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X/S
4. Oktober 2023 Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Cloud, Xbox Series X/S
10. Oktober 2023 Forza Motorsport Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X/S
12. Oktober 2023 From Space Cloud, Konsole, PC
17. Oktober 2023 Like A Dragon: Ishin! Cloud, Konsole, PC

Und ebenso verlassen wieder einige Spiele die Bibliothek des Game Pass. Am 15. Oktober 2023 sind das folgende Titel:

  • Eville (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
  • Overwhelm (PC)
  • Shenzhen I/O (PC)
  • The Legend of Tianding (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
  • Trek to Yomi (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
  • Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
Über den Autor
Benjamin Jakobs Avatar

Benjamin Jakobs

Leitender Redakteur News

Benjamin Jakobs ist Leitender Redakteur, seit 2006 bei Eurogamer.de und schreibt News, Reviews, Meinungen, Artikel und Tipps.

