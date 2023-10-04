Bald im Game Pass: Forza Motorsport und weitere neue Spiele für Xbox und PC
Das erwartet euch in Kürze.
Die nächsten neuen Spiele für den Game Pass wurden jetzt von Microsoft bestätigt.
Dazu zählt natürlich auch das kommende Forza Motorsport, neben mehreren weiteren Spielen.
Die neuen Game-Pass-Spiele im Oktober
Die folgenden neuen Spiele werden bis circa Mitte Oktober im Game Pass veröffentlicht:
|Datum
|Spiel
|Plattformen
|Bereits verfügbar
|Gotham Knights
|Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X/S
|Bereits verfügbar
|The Lamplighter’s League
|Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X/S
|4. Oktober 2023
|Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
|Cloud, Xbox Series X/S
|10. Oktober 2023
|Forza Motorsport
|Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X/S
|12. Oktober 2023
|From Space
|Cloud, Konsole, PC
|17. Oktober 2023
|Like A Dragon: Ishin!
|Cloud, Konsole, PC
Und ebenso verlassen wieder einige Spiele die Bibliothek des Game Pass. Am 15. Oktober 2023 sind das folgende Titel:
- Eville (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
- Overwhelm (PC)
- Shenzhen I/O (PC)
- The Legend of Tianding (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
- Trek to Yomi (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion (Cloud, Konsole, PC)