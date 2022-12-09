Elden Ring sahnt ab - Das sind alle Gewinner der Game Awards 2022

Elden Ring sahnt ab - Das sind alle Gewinner der Game Awards 2022Keine großen Überraschungen.
Die Game Awards 2022 sind vorbei und wie zu erwarten, greifen sich Elden Ring und God of War Ragnarök die msiten Trophäen. Insgesamt 32 Kategorien wurden ausgezeichnet. Wir zeigen euch die Gewinner des Abends - bei uns eher des Morgens.
Spiel des Jahres ist ...
God of War Ragnarök und Elden Ring lieferten sich ein Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen auf den Game Awards 2022. Beide Spiele erhielten eine Menge Auszeichnungen. Am Ende konnte jedoch nur einer die Krone aufsetzen.
Spiel des Jahres
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Beste Ausrichtung
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
- Stray
Beste Erzählung
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
Beste künstlerische Ausrichtung
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Scorn
- Stray
Beste Musik
- A Plague Tale: Requiem, Olivier Deriviere
- Elden Ring, Tsukasa Saitoh
- God of War Ragnarök, Bear McCreary
- Metal: Hellsinger, Two Feathers
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Yasunori Mitsuda
Bestes Sound Design
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon Forbidden West
Beste Performance
- Ashly Burch, Horizon Forbidden West
- Charlotte McBurney, A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Christopher Judge, God of War Ragnarök
- Manon Gage, Immortality
- Sunny Suljic, God of War Ragnarök
Bestes fortlaufendes Spiel
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
Player’s Voice
- Genshin Impact
- Sonic Frontiers
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- Stray
Bester Indie-Titel
- Cult of the Lamb
- Neon White
- Sifu
- Stray
- Tunic
Bestes Debüt-Indie-Spiel
- Neon White
- NORCO
- Stray
- Tunic
- Vampire Survivors
Bestes Mobile-Spiel
- Apex Legends Mobile
- Diablo Immortal
- Genshin Impact
- Marvel Snap
- Tower of Fantasy
Bester VR/AR-Titel
- After the Fall
- Among Us VR
- Bonelab
- Moss: Book II
- Red Matter 2
Beste Action
- Bayonetta 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Neon White
- Sifu
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
Bestes Action-Adventure
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- TUNIC
Bestes RPG
- Elden Ring
- Live a Live
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus
- Triangle Strategy
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Bestes Kampfspiel
- DNF Duel
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R
- The King of Fighters XV
- MultiVersus
- Sifu
Bestes Familienspiel
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Splatoon 3
Beste Simulation/Strategie
- Dune: Spice Wars
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Total War: Warhammer III
- Two Point Campus
- Victoria 3
Bestes Sport-/Rennspiel
- F1 22
- FIFA 23
- NBA 2K23
- Gran Turismo 7
- OlliOlli World
Bester Multiplayer
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- MultiVersus
- Overwatch 2
- Splatoon 3
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
Spiele mit Einfluss
- A Memoir Blue
- As Dusk Falls
- Citizen Sleeper
- Endling – Extinction is Forever
- Hindsight
- I Was a Teenage Exocolonist
Innovation und Zugänglichkeit
- As Dusk Falls
- God of War Ragnarök
- Return to Monkey Island
- The Last Of Us Part I
- The Quarry
Am sehnlichsten erwartet
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Resident Evil 4
- Starfield
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Beste Adaption
- Arcane: League of Legends
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- The Cuphead Show!
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Uncharted
Bester Community Support
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
Bestes E-Sports-Game
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- DOTA 2
- League of Legends
- Rocket League
- Valorant
Bester E-Sports-Athlet
- Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon Gen.G (LoL)
- Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok T1 (LoL)
- Finn "karrigan" Andersen FaZe Clan (CS:GO)
- Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev Natus Vincere (CS:GO)
- Jacob "Yay" Whiteaker Cloud9 (Valorant)
Bestes E-Sports-Team
- DarkZero Esports (Apex Legends)
- FaZe Clan (CS:GO)
- Gen.G (League of Legends)
- LA Thieves (Call of Duty)
- LOUD (Valorant)
Xenoblade Chronicles 3
- Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi, Natus Vincere (CS:GO)
- Matheus "bzkA" Tarasconi, LOUD (Valorant)
- Erik "d00mbr0s" Sandgren, FPX (Valorant)
- Robert "RobbaN" Dahlström, FaZe Clan (CS:GO)
- Go "Score" Dong-bin, Gen.G (LoL)
Bestes E-Sports-Event
- EVO 2022
- 2022 League of Legends World Championship
- PGL Major Antwerp 2022
- The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational
- VALORANT Champions 2022
Content-Creator des Jahres
- Karl Jacobs
- Ludwig
- Nibellion
- Nobru
- QTCinderella
Über welche Nominierung oder auszeichnung habt ihr euch dieses Jahr besonders gefreut? Hat euch vielleicht doch etwas überrascht? Schreibt es uns gerne in die Kommentare.