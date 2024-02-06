Wenn du auf einen Link klickst und etwas kaufst, können wir eine kleine Provision erhalten. Zu unseren Richtlinien.

Game Pass: Diese spannenden Spiele kommen in Kürze für Xbox und PC.
Microsoft hat am Nachmittag neue Spiele für den Game Pass auf Xbox und PC bestätigt.

Mit dabei sind mehrere neue Spiele, darunter das Remake von Resident Evil 3.

Welche Spiele kommen in den Game Pass?

Ab sofort ist bereits Anuchard (Cloud, Konsole, PC) verfügbar und so geht es in den nächsten Tagen weiter:

  • Train Sim World 4 (Cloud, Konsole, PC) – 7. Februar 2024
  • Madden NFL 24 (Konsole, PC – EA Play) – 8. Februar 2024
  • Resident Evil 3 (Cloud, Konsole, PC) – 13. Februar 2024
  • A Little To The Left ((Cloud, Konsole, PC) – 14. Februar 2024
  • Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (Cloud, Konsole, PC) – 14. Februar 2024
  • PlateUp! (Cloud, Konsole, PC) – 15. Februar 2024
  • Return to Grace (Cloud, Konsole, PC) – 20. Februar 2024

Am 15. Februar verlassen wiederum die beiden Titel Galactic Civilizations III (PC) und Opus: Echo of Starsong (Cloud, Konsole, PC) die Game-Pass-Bibliothek.

