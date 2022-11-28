Wenn du auf einen Link klickst und etwas kaufst, können wir eine kleine Provision erhalten. Zu unseren Richtlinien.

Großer PlayStation-Sale bei Amazon: Von Lost Judgment bis A Plague Tale Requiem im Angebot

Für PS4 und PS5.
Melanie Weißmann Avatar
Angebote von Melanie Weißmann News-Redakteurin
Veröffentlicht am

Bei Amazon läuft der Black Friday auch am Montag weiter. Viele PS4- und PS5-Titel bekommt ihr also noch einige Stunden lang für einen günstigeren Preis. Bis zu 79 Prozent sind die Spiele heruntergesetzt.

Wir haben euch ein paar der Angebote hier aufgelistet, die sich besonders lohnen. Auf Amazon selbst findet ihr natürlich noch mehr Rabatte.

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 5

Ist etwas für euch dabei?

Tags:

Abonnement für den Eurogamer.de Daily-Newsletter abschließen

Die wichtigsten Themen des Tages direkt in deinem Posteingang.

Über den Autor

Melanie Weißmann Avatar

Melanie Weißmann

News-Redakteurin

Melanie ist meist online am PC zu finden. Neben Multiplayern und Meer mag sie Alliterationen und dumme Wortspiele. Gelegentliches Lego-Bauen hilft ihr beim Abschalten.

Kommentare

More Angebote

Neueste Artikel