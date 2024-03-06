Achtung, Helldivers 2 lässt jetzt Feuertornados und Meteoritenschauer auf euch los
Besser aufpassen.
Mit einem heute veröffentlichten Patch für Helldivers 2 werden dessen Planeten noch ein gutes Stück tödlicher.
Das neue Update führt nämlich neue Umgebungsgefahren ein, die euch vor Probleme stellen können.
Haltet die Augen offen
Diese neuen Gefahren, die mit Patch 01.000.100 eingeführt werden, treten zufällig auf, während ihr im Einsatz seid.
Als Beispiele nennt man konkret Feuertornados und Meteoritenschauer. Was schon mal nicht so angenehm klingt. Aber es gibt auch noch "viele mehr".
Weiterhin erfordern Eradicate-Missionen nun mehr Kills, während Feinde häufiger spawnen. Und Helldiverse, die während es ICBM-Starts zu nah an dieser stehen, werden künftig ordentlich durchgebraten.
Abgesehen davon werden verschiedene Balancing-Änderungen an bestimmten Waffen und Strategems vorgenommen und Bugs behoben. Nachfolgend lest ihr die Patch Notes im Detail:
Major Updates
- Planetary Hazards active: Many planets now have additional environmental challenges that will appear at random while you are deployed, from fire tornadoes to meteor showers and many more.
Balancing
- Eradicate Missions: Eradicate missions now require more kills and enemies spawn more often. The time to complete the mission was previously shorter than intended and should now usually take twice as long to complete.
Primary, Secondary, & Support Weapons
- Breaker: Decreased magazine capacity from 16 to 13, increased recoil from 30 to 55
- Railgun: Decreased armor penetration, decreased damage against durable enemy parts
- Flamethrower: Increased damage per second by 50%
- Laser Cannon: Increased damage against durable enemy parts, increased armor penetration, improved ergonomics
- Punisher: Increased total ammo capacity from 40 to 60, increased stagger force, increased damage from 40 per bullet to 45 per bullet
- Breaker Spray & Pray: Increased armor penetration, increased fire rate from 300 to 330, increased number of pellets from 12 to 16 per shot, decreased magazine size from to 32 to 26
Stratagems
- Energy Shield Backpack: Increased delay before recharging
- 380mm and 120mm Orbital Barrages: Increased duration of the bombardment, decreased spread
Fixes
- Fixed armor rating values not reducing damage as intended.
- Fixed certain Bug Holes (including Stalker Nests) that were unnecessarily hard to destroy.
- Fixed anti-aliasing toggle not working on PS5.
- Balanced lighting across all planets to solve cases where the game was too dark.
- Improved flashlight efficacy.
- Increased visibility during “sand rain” weather on Erata Prime.
- Updated tutorial materials and lighting.
- Improved cases where some materials could look blurry if "Lighting" graphic setting was set to "Low".
- Fixed timing issues that could occur in the “Extract E-710” primary objective.
- Changed button interaction behavior for buttons in bunker POIs. Helldivers will now let go of the button after holding it for a few seconds.
- Fixed some cases of large assets floating if the ground beneath them was blown up.
- Helldivers standing next to ICBMs during launch will get properly toasty with a chance of not-so-spontaneous combustion.
- Fixed unthrowable snowballs after ragdolling.
- Fixed being able to use grenades after drowning.
- Camera no longer locked on the player's own corpse and blocking spectator mode.
- Helldivers now take damage from fire, gas etc. generated by other players.
- Armor no longer stretches when dismembered.