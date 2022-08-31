PlayStation Store Bonusrunde: Neue Angebote für PS5 und PS4 mit bis zu 50 Prozent Rabatt

PlayStation Store Bonusrunde: Neue Angebote für PS5 und PS4 mit bis zu 50 Prozent RabattSpart Geld!
Im PlayStation Store läuft ab sofort eine neue Bonusrunde mit frischen Angeboten für PlayStation 5 und PlayStation 4.
Je nach Angebot könnt ihr dabei bis zu 50 Prozent sparen.
Hier geht’s zur Übersichtsseite der neuen Bonusrunde im PS Store.
Im Preis reduziert sind unter anderem The Quarry (46,89 Euro für PS4, 50,24 Euro für PS5), F1 22 (45,49 Euro für PS4, 51,99 Euro für PS5), das Worldslayer-Upgrade für Outriders (29,99 Euro statt 39,99 Euro), die Deluxe Edition von Lego Star Wars: Die Skywalker Saga (48,99 Euro statt 69,99 Euro).
Für Resident Evil Village zahlt ihr 29,99 Euro statt 39,99 Euro, für Ghostwire: Tokyo 34,99 Euro statt 69,99 Euro, für The Outer Worlds 19,79 Euro statt 59,99 Euro sowie für die Complete Edition von Iron Harvest 19,99 Euro statt 49,99 Euro.
Insgesamt gibt es mehr als 350 Angebote.