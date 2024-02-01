PS Plus Spiele für Februar 2024 bestätigt
Die drei nächsten Games.
Sony hat die neuen PlayStation-Plus-Spiele für Februar 2024 bestätigt.
Insgesamt erwarten euch zum Monatsanfang wieder drei neue Spiele für PlayStation Plus Essential, darunter das bereits zuvor bestätigte Foamstars für PS5 und PS4.
Was gibt es noch im Februar?
Ein weiterer Titel, den ihr sowohl für PlayStation 5 wie auch für PlayStation 4 bekommt, ist Rollerdrome.
Bleibt noch ein letztes Spiel, das sich ausschließlich auf der PlayStation 5 spielen lässt. Dabei handelt es sich um das Soulslike Steelrising.
Die neuen Titel könnt ihr ab dem 6. Februar 2024 herunterladen, bis dahin sind noch die aktuellen Spiele A Plague Tale: Requiem (PS5), Evil West (PS4/PS5) sowie Nobody Saves the World (PS4/PS5) verfügbar.
Übrigens: Aktuell könnt ihr ein Jahr PlayStation Plus Extra zum Preis von Essential erhalten.