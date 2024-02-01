Wenn du auf einen Link klickst und etwas kaufst, können wir eine kleine Provision erhalten. Zu unseren Richtlinien.

PS Plus Spiele für Februar 2024 bestätigt

Die drei nächsten Games.

PS Plus Spiele für Februar 2024 bestätigt.
Benjamin Jakobs Avatar
News von Benjamin Jakobs Leitender Redakteur News
Veröffentlicht am

Sony hat die neuen PlayStation-Plus-Spiele für Februar 2024 bestätigt.

Insgesamt erwarten euch zum Monatsanfang wieder drei neue Spiele für PlayStation Plus Essential, darunter das bereits zuvor bestätigte Foamstars für PS5 und PS4.

Was gibt es noch im Februar?

Ein weiterer Titel, den ihr sowohl für PlayStation 5 wie auch für PlayStation 4 bekommt, ist Rollerdrome.

Bleibt noch ein letztes Spiel, das sich ausschließlich auf der PlayStation 5 spielen lässt. Dabei handelt es sich um das Soulslike Steelrising.

Die neuen Titel könnt ihr ab dem 6. Februar 2024 herunterladen, bis dahin sind noch die aktuellen Spiele A Plague Tale: Requiem (PS5), Evil West (PS4/PS5) sowie Nobody Saves the World (PS4/PS5) verfügbar.

Übrigens: Aktuell könnt ihr ein Jahr PlayStation Plus Extra zum Preis von Essential erhalten.

In diesem artikel

Foamstars

Video Game

Rollerdrome

PS4, PS5

See 1 more

Steelrising

PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Verwandte Themen
Action Adventure Hack & Slash Indie Nacon PC PlayStation Plus Private Division PS4 PS5 Roll7
See 6 more RPG Shooter Spiders Sports Square Enix Xbox Series X/S
Über den Autor
Benjamin Jakobs Avatar

Benjamin Jakobs

Leitender Redakteur News

Benjamin Jakobs ist Leitender Redakteur, seit 2006 bei Eurogamer.de und schreibt News, Reviews, Meinungen, Artikel und Tipps.

Kommentare