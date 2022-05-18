Wenn du auf einen Link klickst und etwas kaufst, können wir eine kleine Provision erhalten. Zu unseren Richtlinien.

PS Store: Neue Retro-Angebote für PS5 und PS4 - Bis zu 80 Prozent sparen

Der nächste Sale.
Während die Bonusrunde im PlayStation Store noch läuft, startet bereits der nächste Sale mit Retro-Angeboten für PlayStation 5 und PlayStation 4.

"Remastered & Retro" heißt die Aktion, bei der ihr bis zum 2. Juni 2022 0:59 Uhr je nach PS5- oder PS4-Spiel bis zu 80 Prozent sparen könnt.

Alle Angebote könnt ihr euch hier im PS Store anschauen. Nachfolgend eine kleine Auswahl an Titeln, die aktuell Preis reduziert sind.

Günstiger erhältlich sind aktuell etwa Alan Wake Remastered für 20,09 Euro statt 29,99 Euro, Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered für 9,89 Euro statt 29,99 Euro, Batman: Return to Arkham für 14,99 Euro statt 49,99 Euro, Destroy All Humans für 17,99 Euro statt 39,99 Euro sowie MediEvil für 14,99 Euro statt 29,99 Euro.

Außerdem im Preis reduziert: Castle Crashers Remastered für 8,49 Euro statt 16,99 Euro, The Disney Afternoon Collection für 4,99 Euro statt 19,99 Euro, Disney Klassische Spiele: Aladdin und Der König der Löwen für 9,99 Euro statt 24,99 Euro, Quake für 4,99 Euro statt 9,99 Euro, Doom (1993) für 2,49 Euro statt 4,99 Euro sowie Asterix & Obelix XXL: Romastered für 13,99 Euro statt 39,99 Euro.

Und noch einiges mehr... Schaut doch mal rein. Ist etwas Interessantes für euch dabei?

