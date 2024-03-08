Ubisoft+ Classics entfernt eine nervige Voraussetzung auf der PlayStation
Eine Menge Klassiker.
Für Ubisoft+ Classics auf der PlayStation braucht ihr nun nicht mehr zwingend ein PlayStation-Plus-Abo.
Das Abo bleibt weiterhin ein Teil von PlayStation Plus Extra und PlayStation Plus Premium, ist nun aber auch als Einzelabonnement verfügbar.
Viele klassische Spiele
Ubisoft+ Classics gibt euch Zugriff auf mehr als 50 klassische Ubisoft-Spiele aus verschiedenen Reihen, Genres und so weiter.
Diese könnt ihr wiederum spielen, solange ihr ein aktives Abonnement von Ubisoft+ Classics habt. Besagte Einzeloption gibt es nun für 7,99 € pro Monat im PlayStation Store.
Folgende Spiele sind bei Ubisoft+ Classics mit dabei:
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles China
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles India
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles Russia
- Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection (enthält Assassin's Creed II, Assassin's Creed Brotherhood, Assassin's Creed Revelations)
- Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered
- Assassin's Creed III Remastered
- Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- Assassin's Creed Origins
- Assassin's Creed Syndicate
- Assassin's Creed Unity
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Child of Light
- Eagle Flight
- Far Cry 6
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon
- Far Cry 3 Classic Edition
- Far Cry New Dawn
- Far Cry Primal
- For Honor
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Legendary Fishing
- Monopoly Madness
- Monopoly Plus
- Rabbids Invasion
- Rainbow Six Extraction
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Rayman Legends
- Riders Republic
- Risk Urban Assault
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World The Game - Complete Edition
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Space Junkies
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas
- The Division
- The Division 2
- Trackmania Turbo
- Transference
- Trials Fusion
- Trials of the Blood Dragon
- Trials Rising
- UNO
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War
- Watch Dogs Legion
- Werewolves Within
- Wheel of Fortune
- Zombi