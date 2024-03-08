Wenn du auf einen Link klickst und etwas kaufst, können wir eine kleine Provision erhalten. Zu unseren Richtlinien.

Ubisoft+ Classics entfernt eine nervige Voraussetzung auf der PlayStation

Eine Menge Klassiker.

Ubisoft+ Classics ist nun auch eigenständig auf PS5 und PS4 verfügbar.
Für Ubisoft+ Classics auf der PlayStation braucht ihr nun nicht mehr zwingend ein PlayStation-Plus-Abo.

Das Abo bleibt weiterhin ein Teil von PlayStation Plus Extra und PlayStation Plus Premium, ist nun aber auch als Einzelabonnement verfügbar.

Viele klassische Spiele

Ubisoft+ Classics gibt euch Zugriff auf mehr als 50 klassische Ubisoft-Spiele aus verschiedenen Reihen, Genres und so weiter.

Diese könnt ihr wiederum spielen, solange ihr ein aktives Abonnement von Ubisoft+ Classics habt. Besagte Einzeloption gibt es nun für 7,99 € pro Monat im PlayStation Store.

Folgende Spiele sind bei Ubisoft+ Classics mit dabei:

  • Assassin's Creed Chronicles China
  • Assassin's Creed Chronicles India
  • Assassin's Creed Chronicles Russia
  • Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection (enthält Assassin's Creed II, Assassin's Creed Brotherhood, Assassin's Creed Revelations)
  • Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered
  • Assassin's Creed III Remastered
  • Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag
  • Assassin's Creed Odyssey
  • Assassin's Creed Origins
  • Assassin's Creed Syndicate
  • Assassin's Creed Unity
  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  • Child of Light
  • Eagle Flight
  • Far Cry 6
  • Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon
  • Far Cry 3 Classic Edition
  • Far Cry New Dawn
  • Far Cry Primal
  • For Honor
  • Ghost Recon Breakpoint
  • Immortals Fenyx Rising
  • Legendary Fishing
  • Monopoly Madness
  • Monopoly Plus
  • Rabbids Invasion
  • Rainbow Six Extraction
  • Rainbow Six Siege
  • Rayman Legends
  • Riders Republic
  • Risk Urban Assault
  • Scott Pilgrim vs. The World The Game - Complete Edition
  • South Park: The Fractured But Whole
  • South Park: The Stick of Truth
  • Space Junkies
  • Star Trek: Bridge Crew
  • Starlink: Battle for Atlas
  • The Division
  • The Division 2
  • Trackmania Turbo
  • Transference
  • Trials Fusion
  • Trials of the Blood Dragon
  • Trials Rising
  • UNO
  • Valiant Hearts: The Great War
  • Watch Dogs Legion
  • Werewolves Within
  • Wheel of Fortune
  • Zombi
