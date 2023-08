8BitDo lässt euch mit eurem PS5 DualSense jetzt auf PS1 und PS2 spielen.

Introducing 8BitDo Retro Receiver for PS. Play PS1 and PS2 with your favorite controller. Compatible with Xbox One, Series, and Elite controllers, DualShock4, DualSense, Wii U Pro, Switch Pro controllers, and more. Plug-and-play, lag-free.



Get yours now:https://t.co/0nrEdyxNQ8 pic.twitter.com/bR8haBKbBS