Neue doppelte Rabatte für PS5 und PS4 im PlayStation Store - mehr sparen mit PS Plus
Wer nach neuem Futter für PlayStation 5 und PlayStation 4 sucht, sollte sich die neuen Angebote im PlayStation Store anschauen.
Die doppelten Rabatte im PlayStation Store sind zurück und lassen euch bei verschiedenen Spielen für PlayStation 5 und PlayStation 4 Geld sparen.
Was heißt doppelte Rabatte? Nun, zum einen sind die fraglichen Spiele für alle im Preis reduziert, wobei PS-Plus-Nutzer und -Nutzerinnen jeweils noch einmal ein gutes Stück mehr sparen können. Das Doppelte, wie der Name schon sagt.
Hier ein paar ausgewählte Angebote (alle Preise mit PS Plus):
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (PS4) für 9,99 Euro statt 19,99
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (PS4) für 15,99 Euro statt 39,99
- Marvel's Avengers (PS5 und PS4) für 24,99 Euro statt 49,99
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 (PS4) für 8,99 Euro statt 29,99
- Planet Coaster (PS5 und PS4) für 26,99 Euro statt 44,99
- Outer Wilds (PS4) für 14,39 Euro statt 23,99
- Untitled Goose Game (PS4) für 9,99 Euro statt 19,99
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning (PS4) für 21,59 Euro statt 39,99
- BioShock: The Collection (PS4) für 9,99 Euro statt 49,99
- Destroy All Humans (PS4) für 23,99 Euro statt 39,99
- Resident Evil Revelations 1+2 (PS4) für 15,99 Euro statt 39,99
- Okami HD (PS4) für 9,99 Euro statt 19,99
- Empire of Sin (PS4) für 23,99 Euro statt 39,99
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams Director's Cut (PS4) für 2,99 Euro statt 14,99
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS5 und PS4) für 24,99 Euro statt 49,99
- Die Sims 4 (PS4) für 9,59 Euro statt 39,99
Was gibt's sonst noch Interessantes? Zum Beispiel Monster Hunter World: Iceborne für 20,99 Euro statt 29,99, Fallout 4 für 7,99 Euro statt 19,99, Undertale für 8,99 Euro statt 14,99, Desperados 3 für 23,99 Euro statt 59,99 sowie Darksiders Genesis für 12,79 Euro statt 39,99.
Hier gelangt ihr zur Übersichtsseite der Doppelten Rabatte mit mehr als 200 Angeboten.
