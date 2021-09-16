Neue doppelte Rabatte für PS5 und PS4 im PlayStation Store - mehr sparen mit PS Plus

Wer nach neuem Futter für PlayStation 5 und PlayStation 4 sucht, sollte sich die neuen Angebote im PlayStation Store anschauen.

Aktualisiert am 16. September 2021

Die doppelten Rabatte im PlayStation Store sind zurück und lassen euch bei verschiedenen Spielen für PlayStation 5 und PlayStation 4 Geld sparen.

Was heißt doppelte Rabatte? Nun, zum einen sind die fraglichen Spiele für alle im Preis reduziert, wobei PS-Plus-Nutzer und -Nutzerinnen jeweils noch einmal ein gutes Stück mehr sparen können. Das Doppelte, wie der Name schon sagt.

Hier ein paar ausgewählte Angebote (alle Preise mit PS Plus):

Jede Menge neue Angebote im PlayStation Store.

Was gibt's sonst noch Interessantes? Zum Beispiel Monster Hunter World: Iceborne für 20,99 Euro statt 29,99, Fallout 4 für 7,99 Euro statt 19,99, Undertale für 8,99 Euro statt 14,99, Desperados 3 für 23,99 Euro statt 59,99 sowie Darksiders Genesis für 12,79 Euro statt 39,99.

Hier gelangt ihr zur Übersichtsseite der Doppelten Rabatte mit mehr als 200 Angeboten.

Über den Autor:

Benjamin Jakobs

Benjamin Jakobs

Leitender Redakteur News  |  f1r3storm

Seit 2006 bei Eurogamer.de und spielt hauptsächlich auf Konsolen. Mag Sci-Fi, Star Wars UND Star Trek. @f1r3storm auf Twitter.

