PlayStation verrät, welche Spiele 2021 am häufigsten heruntergeladen wurden
Welche Spiele wurden 2021 auf PlayStation-Plattformen am häufigsten heruntergeladen? Jetzt wissen wir es.
Welche Spiele wurden im Jahr 2021 auf den PlayStation-Plattformen am häufigsten heruntergeladen? Diese Frage beantwortet PlayStation nun mit den Jahrescharts für seine Plattformen.
Es gibt eine Liste für die PS5, eine für die PS4, eine für PSVR und noch eine für Free-to-play-Spiele.
Dass sich darunter die üblichen Verdächtigen befinden, dürfte wohl nicht allzu überraschend sein. Interessant sind wie immer die regionalen Unterschiede, die etwa die lokalen Geschmäcker im Hinblick auf verschiedene Sportarten zwischen den USA, Kanada und Europa verdeutlichen.
PlayStation 5
Bei den PS5-Spielen sah es 2021 wie folgt aus:
- Europa:
- FIFA 22
- Call of Duty Vanguard
- FIFA 21
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Battlefield 2042
- Among Us
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Far Cry 6
- It Takes Two
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- F1 2021
- Resident Evil Village
- NBA 2K22
- Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition
- Diablo 2: Resurrected
- Deathloop
- Mortal Kombat 11
- NBA 2K22
- Call of Duty Vanguard
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Madden NFL 22
- Battlefield 2042
- Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- MLB The Show 21
- Resident Evil Village
- Far Cry 6
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- FIFA 22
- Among Us
- Mortal Kombat 11
- NBA 2K21 Next Generation
- It Takes Two
- FIFA 21
- Deathloop
- Returnal
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
PlayStation 4
Auch auf der PlayStation 4 wird natürlich noch fleißig gespielt, hier sah es im Jahr 2021 wie folgt aus:
- Europa:
- FIFA 22
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Minecraft
- FIFA 21
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- The Crew 2
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition
- Call of Duty Vanguard
- The Forest
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Gran Turismo Sport
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- Need for Speed Heat
- NBA 2K21
- Gang Beasts
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- eFootball PES 2021 Season Update
- Among Us
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Minecraft
- NBA 2K22
- Call of Duty Vanguard
- Madden NFL 22
- NBA 2K21
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- MLB The Show 21
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- FIFA 22
- The Forest
- Need for Speed Heat
- UFC 4
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- Gang Beasts
- Rust Console Edition
- Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker
PlayStation VR
In Sachen PlayStation VR gibt es auf den ersten drei Rängen keinerlei Unterschiede zwischen den Regionen. Hier sind alle Plätze:
- Europa:
- Beat Saber
- Job Simulator
- Superhot VR
- Creed: Rise to Glory
- Swordsman VR
- The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners
- Gorn
- Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
- Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
- Astro Bot Rescue Mission
- Beat Saber
- Job Simulator
- Superhot VR
- Gorn
- Swordsman VR
- Creed Rise to Glory
- Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
- The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners
- Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
- The Walking Dead Onslaught
Free to play
Bleiben noch die Free-to-play-Spiele, hier werden PS5 und PS4 zusammengerechnet. Und es gibt einen klaren Favoriten:
- Europa:
- Fortnite
- Rocket League
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- eFootball 2022
- Genshin Impact
- Apex Legends
- eFootball PES 2021 Lite
- Brawlhalla
- Destiny 2
- Splitgate
- Fortnite
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Rocket League
- Splitgate
- Apex Legends
- Genshin Impact
- Destiny 2
- Rec Room
- Brawlhalla
- Rogue Company
