PlayStation verrät, welche Spiele 2021 am häufigsten heruntergeladen wurden

Welche Spiele wurden im Jahr 2021 auf den PlayStation-Plattformen am häufigsten heruntergeladen? Diese Frage beantwortet PlayStation nun mit den Jahrescharts für seine Plattformen.

Es gibt eine Liste für die PS5, eine für die PS4, eine für PSVR und noch eine für Free-to-play-Spiele.

Dass sich darunter die üblichen Verdächtigen befinden, dürfte wohl nicht allzu überraschend sein. Interessant sind wie immer die regionalen Unterschiede, die etwa die lokalen Geschmäcker im Hinblick auf verschiedene Sportarten zwischen den USA, Kanada und Europa verdeutlichen.

PlayStation 5

Bei den PS5-Spielen sah es 2021 wie folgt aus:

Europa:

FIFA 22 Call of Duty Vanguard FIFA 21 Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Battlefield 2042 Among Us Kena: Bridge of Spirits Far Cry 6 It Takes Two Assassin's Creed Valhalla F1 2021 Resident Evil Village NBA 2K22 Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition Diablo 2: Resurrected Deathloop Mortal Kombat 11

USA/Kanada:

NBA 2K22 Call of Duty Vanguard Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Madden NFL 22 Battlefield 2042 Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War MLB The Show 21 Resident Evil Village Far Cry 6 Assassin's Creed Valhalla FIFA 22 Among Us Mortal Kombat 11 NBA 2K21 Next Generation It Takes Two FIFA 21 Deathloop Returnal Kena: Bridge of Spirits

PlayStation 4

Auch auf der PlayStation 4 wird natürlich noch fleißig gespielt, hier sah es im Jahr 2021 wie folgt aus:

Europa:

FIFA 22 Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft FIFA 21 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War The Crew 2 Red Dead Redemption 2 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition Call of Duty Vanguard The Forest Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Gran Turismo Sport ARK: Survival Evolved Need for Speed Heat NBA 2K21 Gang Beasts Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege eFootball PES 2021 Season Update Among Us Assassin's Creed Valhalla

USA/Kanada:

Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Minecraft NBA 2K22 Call of Duty Vanguard Madden NFL 22 NBA 2K21 Red Dead Redemption 2 MLB The Show 21 Mortal Kombat 11 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales FIFA 22 The Forest Need for Speed Heat UFC 4 ARK: Survival Evolved Gang Beasts Rust Console Edition Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker

PlayStation VR

In Sachen PlayStation VR gibt es auf den ersten drei Rängen keinerlei Unterschiede zwischen den Regionen. Hier sind alle Plätze:

Europa:

Beat Saber Job Simulator Superhot VR Creed: Rise to Glory Swordsman VR The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners Gorn Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series Astro Bot Rescue Mission

USA/Kanada:

Beat Saber Job Simulator Superhot VR Gorn Swordsman VR Creed Rise to Glory Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality The Walking Dead Onslaught

Free to play

Bleiben noch die Free-to-play-Spiele, hier werden PS5 und PS4 zusammengerechnet. Und es gibt einen klaren Favoriten:

Europa:

Fortnite Rocket League Call of Duty: Warzone eFootball 2022 Genshin Impact Apex Legends eFootball PES 2021 Lite Brawlhalla Destiny 2 Splitgate

USA/Kanada: