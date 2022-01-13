PlayStation verrät, welche Spiele 2021 am häufigsten heruntergeladen wurden

Welche Spiele wurden 2021 auf PlayStation-Plattformen am häufigsten heruntergeladen? Jetzt wissen wir es.

Welche Spiele wurden im Jahr 2021 auf den PlayStation-Plattformen am häufigsten heruntergeladen? Diese Frage beantwortet PlayStation nun mit den Jahrescharts für seine Plattformen.

Es gibt eine Liste für die PS5, eine für die PS4, eine für PSVR und noch eine für Free-to-play-Spiele.

Dass sich darunter die üblichen Verdächtigen befinden, dürfte wohl nicht allzu überraschend sein. Interessant sind wie immer die regionalen Unterschiede, die etwa die lokalen Geschmäcker im Hinblick auf verschiedene Sportarten zwischen den USA, Kanada und Europa verdeutlichen.

PlayStation 5

Bei den PS5-Spielen sah es 2021 wie folgt aus:

  • Europa:
  1. FIFA 22
  2. Call of Duty Vanguard
  3. FIFA 21
  4. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  5. Battlefield 2042
  6. Among Us
  7. Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  8. Far Cry 6
  9. It Takes Two
  10. Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  11. F1 2021
  12. Resident Evil Village
  13. NBA 2K22
  14. Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart
  15. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  16. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
  17. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition
  18. Diablo 2: Resurrected
  19. Deathloop
  20. Mortal Kombat 11
  • USA/Kanada:
    1. NBA 2K22
    2. Call of Duty Vanguard
    3. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
    4. Madden NFL 22
    5. Battlefield 2042
    6. Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart
    7. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
    8. MLB The Show 21
    9. Resident Evil Village
    10. Far Cry 6
    11. Assassin's Creed Valhalla
    12. FIFA 22
    13. Among Us
    14. Mortal Kombat 11
    15. NBA 2K21 Next Generation
    16. It Takes Two
    17. FIFA 21
    18. Deathloop
    19. Returnal
    20. Kena: Bridge of Spirits

    PlayStation 4

    Auch auf der PlayStation 4 wird natürlich noch fleißig gespielt, hier sah es im Jahr 2021 wie folgt aus:

    • Europa:
    1. FIFA 22
    2. Grand Theft Auto V
    3. Minecraft
    4. FIFA 21
    5. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
    6. The Crew 2
    7. Red Dead Redemption 2
    8. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition
    9. Call of Duty Vanguard
    10. The Forest
    11. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
    12. Gran Turismo Sport
    13. ARK: Survival Evolved
    14. Need for Speed Heat
    15. NBA 2K21
    16. Gang Beasts
    17. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
    18. eFootball PES 2021 Season Update
    19. Among Us
    20. Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  • USA/Kanada:
    1. Grand Theft Auto V
    2. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
    3. Minecraft
    4. NBA 2K22
    5. Call of Duty Vanguard
    6. Madden NFL 22
    7. NBA 2K21
    8. Red Dead Redemption 2
    9. MLB The Show 21
    10. Mortal Kombat 11
    11. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
    12. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
    13. FIFA 22
    14. The Forest
    15. Need for Speed Heat
    16. UFC 4
    17. ARK: Survival Evolved
    18. Gang Beasts
    19. Rust Console Edition
    20. Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker

    PlayStation VR

    In Sachen PlayStation VR gibt es auf den ersten drei Rängen keinerlei Unterschiede zwischen den Regionen. Hier sind alle Plätze:

    • Europa:
    1. Beat Saber
    2. Job Simulator
    3. Superhot VR
    4. Creed: Rise to Glory
    5. Swordsman VR
    6. The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners
    7. Gorn
    8. Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
    9. Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
    10. Astro Bot Rescue Mission
  • USA/Kanada:
    1. Beat Saber
    2. Job Simulator
    3. Superhot VR
    4. Gorn
    5. Swordsman VR
    6. Creed Rise to Glory
    7. Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
    8. The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners
    9. Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
    10. The Walking Dead Onslaught

    Free to play

    Bleiben noch die Free-to-play-Spiele, hier werden PS5 und PS4 zusammengerechnet. Und es gibt einen klaren Favoriten:

    • Europa:
    1. Fortnite
    2. Rocket League
    3. Call of Duty: Warzone
    4. eFootball 2022
    5. Genshin Impact
    6. Apex Legends
    7. eFootball PES 2021 Lite
    8. Brawlhalla
    9. Destiny 2
    10. Splitgate
  • USA/Kanada:
    1. Fortnite
    2. Call of Duty: Warzone
    3. Rocket League
    4. Splitgate
    5. Apex Legends
    6. Genshin Impact
    7. Destiny 2
    8. Rec Room
    9. Brawlhalla
    10. Rogue Company

