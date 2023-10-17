Diese neuen Spiele kommen bald in den Game Pass für PC und Xbox
Das könnt ihr bald spielen.
Microsoft hat am Nachmittag weitere neue Spiele für den Game Pass auf Xbox und PC bestätigt.
Dazu zählt unter anderem das kommende Cities Skylines 2, das nächste Woche erscheint.
Die Neuzugänge im Game Pass
Folgende Spiele kommen neu in den Game Pass:
|Datum
|Spiel
|Plattformen
|17. Oktober 2023
|Like A Dragon: Ishin!
|Cloud, Konsole, PC
|19. Oktober 2023
|F1 Manager 2023
|Cloud, Konsole, PC
|24. Oktober 2023
|Cities Skylines 2
|PC
|26. Oktober 2023
|Dead Space
|Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X/S (EA Play)
|26. Oktober 2023
|Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery
|Cloud, Konsole
|26. Oktober 2023
|Mineko’s Night Market
|Cloud, Konsole, PC
|31. Oktober 2023
|Headbangers: Rhythm Royale
|Cloud, Konsole, PC
|31. Oktober 2023
|Jusant
|Cloud, Konsole, PC
Am 31. Oktober 2023 verlassen wiederum die folgenden Titel die Game-Pass-Bibliothek:
- Gunfire Reborn (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
- Kill It With Fire (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
- Persona 5 Royal (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
- Signalis (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
- Solasta Crown of the Magister (Cloud, Konsole, PC)