Wenn du auf einen Link klickst und etwas kaufst, können wir eine kleine Provision erhalten. Zu unseren Richtlinien.

Diese neuen Spiele kommen bald in den Game Pass für PC und Xbox

Das könnt ihr bald spielen.

Bald im Game Pass: Cities Skylines 2, Dead Space und F1 Manager 2023.
Benjamin Jakobs Avatar
News von Benjamin Jakobs Leitender Redakteur News
Veröffentlicht am

Microsoft hat am Nachmittag weitere neue Spiele für den Game Pass auf Xbox und PC bestätigt.

Dazu zählt unter anderem das kommende Cities Skylines 2, das nächste Woche erscheint.

Die Neuzugänge im Game Pass

Folgende Spiele kommen neu in den Game Pass:

Datum Spiel Plattformen
17. Oktober 2023 Like A Dragon: Ishin! Cloud, Konsole, PC
19. Oktober 2023 F1 Manager 2023 Cloud, Konsole, PC
24. Oktober 2023 Cities Skylines 2 PC
26. Oktober 2023 Dead Space Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X/S (EA Play)
26. Oktober 2023 Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery Cloud, Konsole
26. Oktober 2023 Mineko’s Night Market Cloud, Konsole, PC
31. Oktober 2023 Headbangers: Rhythm Royale Cloud, Konsole, PC
31. Oktober 2023 Jusant Cloud, Konsole, PC

Am 31. Oktober 2023 verlassen wiederum die folgenden Titel die Game-Pass-Bibliothek:

  • Gunfire Reborn (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
  • Kill It With Fire (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
  • Persona 5 Royal (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
  • Signalis (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
  • Solasta Crown of the Magister (Cloud, Konsole, PC)