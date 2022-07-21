Dragon Ball Games für wenig Geld auf der Xbox - Das sind die aktuellen Angebote

Dragon Ball Games für wenig Geld auf der Xbox - Das sind die aktuellen AngeboteLasst es krachen.
Aktuell gibt es im Microsoft Store einige Spiele zu Dragon Ball für die Xbox zum Teil deutlich günstiger.
Ihr bekommt sie im Rahmen der aktuellen Deals with Gold zum günstigeren Preis, Ersparnisse im Rahmen von 50 bis 85 Prozent sind je nach Spiel möglich.
Es gibt zum Beispiel Dragon Ball FighterZ in der Standard Edition für 10,49 Euro statt 69,98 Euro, während die Ultimate Edition von Dragon Ball FighterZ euch 17,24 Euro statt 114,98 Euro kostet.
Dragon Ball Xenoverse ist für 7,49 Euro statt 49,99 Euro zu haben, die Fortsetzung Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 bekommt ihr für 10,49 Euro statt 69,98 Euro.
Zu guter Letzt ist noch Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot in der Standard Edition für 23,09 Euro statt 69,99 Euro im Angebot, die Ultimate Edition von Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot gibt’s für 49,99 Euro statt 99,99 Euro.