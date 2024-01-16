Game Pass: Neue Spiele für PC und Xbox bestätigt
Was kommt demnächst?
Microsoft hat am Nachmittag neue Spiele für den Game Pass auf Xbox und PC angekündigt.
Bis zum Monatsende und Anfang Februar kommen demnach noch sieben neue Spiele hinzu.
Die weiteren Neuzugänge im Januar 2024 und Anfang Februar
Bereits ab heute ist zum Beispiel Those Who Remain (Cloud, Konsole, PC) für euch verfügbar.
Weiter geht es in den kommenden Tagen wie folgt:
- 18. Januar 2024: Turnip Boy Robs a Bank (Cloud, Konsole, PC) und F1 23 (Konsole, PC - EA Play)
- 19. Januar 2024: Palworld (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
- 25. Januar 2024: Go Mecha Ball (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
- 30. Januar 2024: Brotato (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
- 2. Februar 2024: Persona 3 Reload (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
- 6. Februar 2024: Anuchard (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
Am 31. Januar 2024 verlässt dann wiederum Hitman: World of Assassination (Cloud, Konsole, PC) den Game Pass.