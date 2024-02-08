Heftiger Preissturz: XGIMI haut Beamer zum Valentinstag bis zu 800 Euro günstiger raus
Love is in the air.
Den bevorstehenden Valentinstag feiert XGIMI mit einer Beamer-Rabattaktion. Verschiedene Projektoren des Unternehmens sind im Zuge dessen deutlich günstiger zu haben, teils mit bis zu 800 Euro Rabatt!
Die Aktion läuft ab heute und noch bis zum 14. Februar 2024, folgende Beamer sind im Preis reduziert:
- MoGo 2 – 299 Euro statt 399 Euro
- MoGo 2 Pro – 469 Euro statt 599 Euro (MoGo 2 Pro bei Amazon.de)
- Elfin – 549 Euro statt 649 Euro (Elfin bei Amazon.de)
- Halo+ - 699 Euro statt 849 Euro (Halo+ bei Amazon.de)
- HORIZON – 899 Euro statt 1.099 Euro (HORIZON bei Amazon.de)
- HORIZON Pro – 1.299 Euro statt 1.899 Euro (HORIZON Pro bei Amazon.de)
- AURA – 1.999 Euro statt 2.799 Euro
Die Rabattaktion könnt ihr auch auf der XGIMI-Webseite nutzen.