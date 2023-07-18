Wenn du auf einen Link klickst und etwas kaufst, können wir eine kleine Provision erhalten. Zu unseren Richtlinien.

Die neue Liste.

Neue Spiele im Xbox Game Pass: Diese Games gibt’s ab heute und bis Anfang August.
Es ist wieder Zeit für das nächste Update zum Xbox Game Pass! Microsoft hat am Nachmittag die Titel bestätigt, die in nächster Zeit kommen.

Gleich drei Spiele sind bereits ab heute verfügbar, der Rest von ihnen kommt bis Anfang August hinzu.

Neue Spiele und was wegfällt

Hier die Liste der Spiele, die bis Anfang August neu in den Xbox Game Pass kommen:

Datum Spiel Plattformen
18. Juli Techtonica (Game Preview) Cloud, Konsole, PC
18. Juli Toem Cloud, Konsole, PC
18. Juli The Cave Cloud, Konsole
19. Juli Maquette Konsole, PC
20. Juli Figment 2: Creed Valley Cloud, Konsole, PC
20. Juli The Wandering Village Cloud, Konsole, PC
25. Juli Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X/S
31. Juli Venba Konsole, PC
1. August Celeste Cloud, Konsole, PC

Und hier seht ihr die fünf Spiele, die den Game Pass zum 31. Juli 20233 verlassen:

Spiel Plattformen
Dreamscaper Cloud, Konsole, PC
Expeditions: Rome PC
Marvel’s Avengers Cloud, Konsole, PC
The Ascent Cloud, Konsole, PC
Two Point Campus Cloud, Konsole, PC
