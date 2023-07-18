Neue Spiele im Xbox Game Pass: Diese Games gibt’s ab heute und bis Anfang August
Die neue Liste.
Es ist wieder Zeit für das nächste Update zum Xbox Game Pass! Microsoft hat am Nachmittag die Titel bestätigt, die in nächster Zeit kommen.
Gleich drei Spiele sind bereits ab heute verfügbar, der Rest von ihnen kommt bis Anfang August hinzu.
Neue Spiele und was wegfällt
Hier die Liste der Spiele, die bis Anfang August neu in den Xbox Game Pass kommen:
|Datum
|Spiel
|Plattformen
|18. Juli
|Techtonica (Game Preview)
|Cloud, Konsole, PC
|18. Juli
|Toem
|Cloud, Konsole, PC
|18. Juli
|The Cave
|Cloud, Konsole
|19. Juli
|Maquette
|Konsole, PC
|20. Juli
|Figment 2: Creed Valley
|Cloud, Konsole, PC
|20. Juli
|The Wandering Village
|Cloud, Konsole, PC
|25. Juli
|Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem
|Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X/S
|31. Juli
|Venba
|Konsole, PC
|1. August
|Celeste
|Cloud, Konsole, PC
Und hier seht ihr die fünf Spiele, die den Game Pass zum 31. Juli 20233 verlassen:
|Spiel
|Plattformen
|Dreamscaper
|Cloud, Konsole, PC
|Expeditions: Rome
|PC
|Marvel’s Avengers
|Cloud, Konsole, PC
|The Ascent
|Cloud, Konsole, PC
|Two Point Campus
|Cloud, Konsole, PC