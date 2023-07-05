Xbox Game Pass: GTA 5 ist zurück, Exoprimal kommt bald - Neue Spiele für Juli bestätigt
Grand Theft Game Pass.
Microsoft hat am Nachmittag neue Spiele für den Xbox Game Pass bestätigt.
Unter ihnen ist auch Grand Theft Auto 5, das bereits ab heute in den Xbox Game Pass zurückkehrt.
Die neuen Game-Pass-Spiele im Juli
Neben GTA 5 kommen noch mehrere weitere neue Titel im Juli in den Xbox Games Pass, zum Beispiel Capcoms Exoprimal.
Hier ist die Liste der bisher bekannten Game-Pass-Spiele für Juli:
|Datum
|Spiel
|Plattformen
|5. Juli
|Grand Theft Auto 5
|Cloud und Konsole
|5. Juli
|Sword and Fairy: Together Forever
|Cloud, Konsole und PC
|6. Juli
|McPixel 3
|Cloud, Konsole und PC
|11. Juli
|Common’hood
|Cloud, Konsole und PC
|11. Juli
|Insurgency: Sandstorm
|PC
|14. Juli
|Exoprimal
|Cloud, Konsole und PC
|18. Juli
|Techtonica (Game Preview)
|Cloud, Konsole und PC
|18. Juli
|The Cave
|Cloud und Konsole
Indes verlassen am 15. Juli 2023 drei Spiele den Game Pass. Und zwar diese hier:
|Spiel
|Plattformen
|Exo One
|Cloud, Konsole und PC
|PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls
|Cloud, Konsole und PC
|Spelunky 2
|Cloud, Konsole und PC