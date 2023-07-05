Wenn du auf einen Link klickst und etwas kaufst, können wir eine kleine Provision erhalten. Zu unseren Richtlinien.

Xbox Game Pass: GTA 5 ist zurück, Exoprimal kommt bald - Neue Spiele für Juli bestätigt

Grand Theft Game Pass.

News von Benjamin Jakobs Leitender Redakteur News
Veröffentlicht am

Microsoft hat am Nachmittag neue Spiele für den Xbox Game Pass bestätigt.

Unter ihnen ist auch Grand Theft Auto 5, das bereits ab heute in den Xbox Game Pass zurückkehrt.

Die neuen Game-Pass-Spiele im Juli

Neben GTA 5 kommen noch mehrere weitere neue Titel im Juli in den Xbox Games Pass, zum Beispiel Capcoms Exoprimal.

Hier ist die Liste der bisher bekannten Game-Pass-Spiele für Juli:

Datum Spiel Plattformen
5. Juli Grand Theft Auto 5 Cloud und Konsole
5. Juli Sword and Fairy: Together Forever Cloud, Konsole und PC
6. Juli McPixel 3 Cloud, Konsole und PC
11. Juli Common’hood Cloud, Konsole und PC
11. Juli Insurgency: Sandstorm PC
14. Juli Exoprimal Cloud, Konsole und PC
18. Juli Techtonica (Game Preview) Cloud, Konsole und PC
18. Juli The Cave Cloud und Konsole

Indes verlassen am 15. Juli 2023 drei Spiele den Game Pass. Und zwar diese hier:

Spiel Plattformen
Exo One Cloud, Konsole und PC
PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls Cloud, Konsole und PC
Spelunky 2 Cloud, Konsole und PC
Über den Autor
Benjamin Jakobs

Leitender Redakteur News

Benjamin Jakobs ist Leitender Redakteur, seit 2006 bei Eurogamer.de und schreibt News, Reviews, Meinungen, Artikel und Tipps.

