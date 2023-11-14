Xbox Game Pass: Bekanntes PC-Strategiespiel kommt bald für Xbox
Das Spice muss fließen.
Am Nachmittag hat Microsoft mehrere neue Spiele für den Xbox Game Pass bestätigt.
Dazu zählt auch die brandneue Xbox-Umsetzung eines bekannten PC-Strategiespiels.
Welche Spiele kommen neu in den Game Pass?
Mit diesen Neuzugängen könnt ihr in nächster Zeit im Xbox Game Pass rechnen:
|Datum
|Spiel
|Plattformen
|14. November
|Coral Island
|Cloud, Xbox Series X/S
|17. November
|Persona 5 Tactica
|Cloud, Konsole, PC
|28. November
|Dune: Spice Wars
|Cloud, Konsole
|28. November
|Rollerdrome
|Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X/S
Und am 30. November 2023 verlassen wiederum diese Titel den Game Pass:
- Anvil (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
- Battlefield 1943 (Konsole), EA Play
- Battlefield: Bad Company (Konsole), EA Play
- Battlefield: Bad Company 2 (Konsole, PC), EA Play
- Disc Room (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
- Eastward (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
- Grid (Konsole), EA Play