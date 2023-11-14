Wenn du auf einen Link klickst und etwas kaufst, können wir eine kleine Provision erhalten. Zu unseren Richtlinien.

Xbox Game Pass: Bekanntes PC-Strategiespiel kommt bald für Xbox

Das Spice muss fließen.

Xbox Game Pass: Neue Spiele bestätigt, darunter die Umsetzung eines Strategiespiels.
Benjamin Jakobs
News von Benjamin Jakobs
Veröffentlicht am

Am Nachmittag hat Microsoft mehrere neue Spiele für den Xbox Game Pass bestätigt.

Dazu zählt auch die brandneue Xbox-Umsetzung eines bekannten PC-Strategiespiels.

Welche Spiele kommen neu in den Game Pass?

Mit diesen Neuzugängen könnt ihr in nächster Zeit im Xbox Game Pass rechnen:

Datum Spiel Plattformen
14. November Coral Island Cloud, Xbox Series X/S
17. November Persona 5 Tactica Cloud, Konsole, PC
28. November Dune: Spice Wars Cloud, Konsole
28. November Rollerdrome Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X/S

Und am 30. November 2023 verlassen wiederum diese Titel den Game Pass:

  • Anvil (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
  • Battlefield 1943 (Konsole), EA Play
  • Battlefield: Bad Company (Konsole), EA Play
  • Battlefield: Bad Company 2 (Konsole, PC), EA Play
  • Disc Room (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
  • Eastward (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
  • Grid (Konsole), EA Play
