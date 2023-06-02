Days of Play: Tolle Angebote für PS5-Spiele bei Amazon - Hier spart ihr ordentlich Geld
Horizon, God of War, Demon's Souls und mehr!
Die Days of Play haben begonnen und anlässlich dessen purzeln auch bei Amazon.de einige Preise.
Das betrifft primär PS5-Spiele, aber gleichermaßen auch das PS5-Headset von Sony.
Fangen wir damit auch direkt an. Das Pulse 3D Wireless Headset bekommt ihr aktuell für 74,99 Euro.
49,99 Euro kostet euch The Last of Us: Part 1, God of War Ragnarök bekommt ihr für 44,99 Euro.
Für jeweils 34,99 Euro bekommt ihr das Rennspiel Gran Turismo 7 sowie Horizon Forbidden West.
Returnal, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart und Demon's Souls Remake sind für je 29,99 Euro zu haben.
Sackboy: A Big Adventure kostet euch 22,99 Euro, für Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales zahlt ihr 19,99 Euro.
Bleiben noch die Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection sowie der Death Stranding Director's Cut, beide kosten jeweils 14,99 Euro.