Zelda hinterlässt Spuren: US-Hardwareverkäufe gehen deutlich zurück

May 2024 U.S. Video Game Market Highlights from Circana - Projected U.S. total spending on video game hardware, content and accessories fell 6% in May 2024 when compared to a year ago, to $4.0 billion. Year-to-date 2024 spending was 2% higher than a year ago, at $22.8 billion. pic.twitter.com/QtKko05BoI