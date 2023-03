Die PS5 hat sich in Japan erstmals besser verkauft als die Nintendo Switch.

February PS5 sales in Japan were up 457% YoY!



Units sold:

• Feb 2022 - 65,772

• Feb 2023 - 366,982



- First month since February 2018 that the Switch was not #1 (via @GameDataLibrary)

- PS5 sold more units last month alone than the first 4 months of 2022 combined in Japan! pic.twitter.com/9AraTNFxwe