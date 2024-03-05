Wenn du auf einen Link klickst und etwas kaufst, können wir eine kleine Provision erhalten. Zu unseren Richtlinien.

Game Pass: Diese Spiele kannst du bald auf Xbox und PC spielen - Darunter ein Hit von Remedy

Warhammer, SpongeBob und mehr.

Game Pass: Diese Titel spielt ihr im März auf Xbox und PC.
Benjamin Jakobs
Benjamin Jakobs
Veröffentlicht am
4 kommentare

Microsoft hat am Nachmittag neue Spiele für den Game Pass auf Xbox und PC bestätigt.

Bereits ab heute könnt ihr zum Beispiel den Retro-Shooter Warhammer 40.000: Boltgun spielen.

Neue Spiele im Game Pass im März

Die heutige Ankündigung umfasst Spiele, die bis zum 19. März 2024 in den Game Pass kommen.

Hier alle Neuzugänge:

Und am 15. März 2024 verlassen wiederum folgende Titel die Game-Pass-Bibliothek:

  • Hardspace: Shipbreaker (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Shredders (Cloud, Konsole und PC)