Game Pass: Diese Spiele kannst du bald auf Xbox und PC spielen - Darunter ein Hit von Remedy
Warhammer, SpongeBob und mehr.
Microsoft hat am Nachmittag neue Spiele für den Game Pass auf Xbox und PC bestätigt.
Bereits ab heute könnt ihr zum Beispiel den Retro-Shooter Warhammer 40.000: Boltgun spielen.
Neue Spiele im Game Pass im März
Die heutige Ankündigung umfasst Spiele, die bis zum 19. März 2024 in den Game Pass kommen.
Hier alle Neuzugänge:
- Warhammer 40.000: Boltgun (Cloud, Konsole und PC) – 5. März 2024
- PAW Patrol World (Cloud, Konsole und PC) – 7. März 2024
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated (Cloud, Konsole und PC) – 12. März 2024
- Control Ultimate Edition (Cloud, Konsole und PC) – 13. März 2024
- No More Heroes 3 (Cloud, Konsole und PC) – 14. März 2024
- Lightyear Frontier (Game Preview) (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S) – 19. März 2024
- MLB The Show 24 (Cloud und Konsole) – 19. März 2024
Und am 15. März 2024 verlassen wiederum folgende Titel die Game-Pass-Bibliothek:
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Shredders (Cloud, Konsole und PC)