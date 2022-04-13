Gran Turismo 7: Update 1.12 ist da und behebt weitere Probleme auf PS5 und PS4

Gran Turismo 7: Update 1.12 ist da und behebt weitere Probleme auf PS5 und PS4Ihr bekommt eine Einladung.
Das nächste Update für Gran Turismo 7 ist da und damit behebt Entwickler Polyphony Digital einige weitere Probleme im Rennspiel.
Dabei geht es vor allem um Schwierigkeiten mit Brand Central.
Eine Einladung für euch
Das Einladungs-Feature machte zuletzt einige Probleme, wodurch Einladungen einzelner Hersteller etwa früher verfielen, als es beabsichtigt war.
Nach dem Update solltet ihr bei Brand Central Einladungen folgender Hersteller erhalten, wenn ihr euch bis zum 24. April 2022 im Spiel einloggt: Aston Martin, Bugatti, Citroën, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Pagani und Porsche.
Alle Patch Notes von Update 1.12 für Gran Turismo 7
Nachfolgend könnt ihr euch die kompletten Patch Notes anschauen:
- 1. Brand Central
- Fixed an issue with the ‘Invitation’ feature wherein the invitations would inadvertently expire earlier than intended. Furthermore, with this update 'Invitations' from the manufacturers listed below will be distributed to all accounts who will log in-game by 24 April: Aston Martin, Bugatti, Citroën, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Pagani, Porsche.
- With the installation of Update 1.12, the invitations are now valid for 30 days from the time they are received.
- 2. World Circuits
- Fixed an issue wherein the BGM would not play at the start and finish lines of a race.
Mit einem riesigen Patch hatte Polyphony Digital zuletzt bessere Belohnungen und neue Events in Gran Turismo 7 gebracht.