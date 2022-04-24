Nintendo Switch Online: Alle Spiele von NES, SNES, N64 und Sega Mega Drive

Nintendo Switch Online: Alle Spiele von NES, SNES, N64 und Sega Mega DriveDiese Retro-Games könnt ihr spielen.
Nintendo Switch Online bietet euch ein mittlerweile recht breit aufgestelltes Angebot an Retro-Spielen zum Spielen an, solange ihr Abonnent oder Abonnentin seid.
Auf welche davon ihr Zugriff habt, entscheidet euer Abo. Das Standard-Abo gibt euch Zugriff auf Spiele fürs NES und SNES, mit dem Erweiterungspaket kommen noch Spiele für das Nintendo 64 und das Sega Mega Drive hinzu.
Unser Guide zeigt euch, welche Spiele von den einzelnen Plattformen verfügbar sind.
Alles über Retro-Spiele bei Nintendo Switch Online:
Nintendo Switch Online: Liste aller NES-Spiele
Hier haben wir alle NES-Spiele für euch, die bei Nintendo Switch Online verfügbar sind.
Nintendo Switch Online: Alle NES-Spiele
- Balloon Fight
- Baseball
- Donkey Kong
- Double Dragon
- Dr. Mario
- Excitebike
- Ghosts ’n Goblins
- Gradius
- Ice Climber
- Ice Hockey
- The Legend of Zelda
- Mario Bros.
- Pro Wrestling
- River City Ransom
- Soccer
- Super Mario Bros.
- Super Mario Bros. 3
- Tecmo Bowl
- Tennis
- Yoshi
- NES Open Tournament Golf
- Solomon's Key
- Super Dodge Ball
- Metroid
- Mighty Bomb Jack
- TwinBee
- Adventures of Lolo (West-Version)
- Ninja Gaiden
- Wario's Woods
- Zelda II: The Adventure of Link
- Blaster Master
- Super Mario Bros. 2
- Kirby's Adventure
- Kid Icarus
- StarTropics (Exklusiv im Westen)
- Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels
- Punch-Out!! Featuring Mr. Dream
- Star Soldier
- Donkey Kong Jr.
- VS. Excitebike
- Clu Clu Land (Exklusiv im Westen)
- Double Dragon II: The Revenge
- Volleyball
- City Connection
- Wrecking Crew
- Donkey Kong 3
- Kung-Fu Heroes
- Vice: Project Doom
- Crystalis
- Journey to Silius
- Shadow of the Ninja (Exklusiv im Westen)
- Eliminator Boat Duel (Exklusiv im Westen)
- Rygar
- The Immortal (Exklusiv im Westen)
- S.C.A.T.: Special Cybernetic Attack Team (Exklusiv im Westen)
- Nightshade (Exklusiv im Westen)
- Fire 'n Ice
- Ninja JaJaMaru-kun
- EarthBound Beginnings
- Dig Dug II
- Mappy-Land
Nintendo Switch Online: Alle Spezialversionen von NES-Spielen
Es gibt auch Spezialversionen (SP-Versionen) einzelner NES-Spiele bei Nintendo Switch Online. Ihr könnt zum Beispiel zusätzliche Items damit erhalten oder startet an bestimmten Stellen.
- The Legend of Zelda - Living The Life of Luxury!
- Gradius - Stage 5 And Maxed Out!
- Gradius - The Second Loop
- Metroid - The Decisive Battle Against Ridley!
- Metroid - Samus Aran's Ultimate Arsenal
- Dr. Mario - The UFO Cover-Up
- Ninja Gaiden - The Thrilling Climax!
- Ghosts ’n Goblins - The Great Demon Lord Awaits
- Blaster Master - The Underworld Lord Awaits
- Zelda II: The Adventure of Link - Link, Warrior without Equal
- Kirby's Adventure - Now with Extra Game!
- Kid Icarus - The Three Sacred Treasures
- Star Soldier - Certain Victory on Stage 8
- TwinBee - A Second Helping of Donburi Island!
- Mighty Bomb Jack - High Game Deviation Value!
- Super Mario Bros. 3 - Mario, the Quick-Change Artist!
Nintendo Switch Online: Exklusiv in Japan verfügbare NES-Spiele
- Adventures of Lolo
- Joy Mech Fight
- Tsuppari Oozumou
- Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon and the Blade of Light
- Yie Ar Kung-Fu
- Clu Clu Land: Welcome to New Clu Clu Land
- Downtown Nekketsu Kōshinkyoku: Soreyuke Daiundōkai
- NES Open Tournament Golf (SP-Version)
- Famicom Wars
- Route 16 Turbo
- Atlantis no Nazo
- Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon and the Blade of Light (SP-Version)
- Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon and the Blade of Light (SP-Version 2)
- Smash Ping Pong
Nintendo Switch Online: Liste aller SNES-Spiele
Folgende Spiele für das SNES sind mit dem Basispaket von Nintendo Switch Online spielbar:
Nintendo Switch Online: Alle SNES-Spiele
- Super Mario World
- Super Mario Kart
- The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
- Super Metroid
- Stunt Race FX
- Kirby's Dream Land 3
- Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island
- Star Fox
- F-ZERO
- Pilotwings
- Kirby's Dream Course
- BRAWL BROTHERS
- Breath of Fire
- Demon's Crest
- Joe & Mac 2: Lost in the Tropics
- SUPER E.D.F. EARTH DEFENSE FORCE
- Super Ghouls 'n Ghosts
- Super Puyo Puyo 2
- Super Soccer
- Super Tennis
- Star Fox 2
- Kirby Super Star
- Super Punch-Out!!
- Breath of Fire II
- Pop'n Twinbee
- Smash Tennis
- Wild Guns
- Panel de Pon
- Operation Logic Bomb (Exklusiv im Westen)
- Donkey Kong Country
- Natsume Championship Wrestling (Exklusiv im Westen)
- Super Mario All-Stars
- Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy's Kong Quest
- Mario's Super Picross
- The Peace Keepers (Exklusiv im Westen)
- Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong’s Double Trouble!
- The Ignition Factor
- Super Valis IV (Exklusiv im Westen)
- Tuff E Nuff
- Doomsday Warrior
- Prehistorik Man (Exklusiv im Westen)
- Psycho Dream
- Joe & Mac
- Magical Drop II
- Spanky's Quest
- Super Baseball Simulator 1.000
- Claymates
- Jelly Boy
- Bombuzal
- EarthBound
- Earthworm Jim 2 (Exklusiv im Westen)
Nintendo Switch Online: Alle Spezialversionen von SNES-Spielen
- Super Mario Kart SP - Fully Souped Up!
- Super Metroid SP - Samus Aran's Ultimate Arsenal!
- Super Mario World SP - Give the world a whole new look!
- Super Punch-Out!! SP - Champion Edition
Nintendo Switch Online: Exklusiv in Japan verfügbare SNES-Spiele
- Shin Megami Tensei
- Fire Emblem: Mystery of the Emblem
- Kunio-kun no Dodgeball da yo Zen'in Shūgō
- Sugoi Hebereke
- Shin Megami Tensei II
- Fire Emblem: Genealogy of the Holy War
- Shin Megami Tense If
- Harvest Moon
Nintendo Switch Online: Liste aller N64-Spiele
Hier haben wir alle Nintendo-64-Spiele für euch, die im Erweiterungspaket von Nintendo Switch Online enthalten sind:
Nintendo Switch Online: Alle N64-Spiele
- Super Mario 64
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
- Mario Kart 64
- Star Fox 64
- Sin and Punishment
- Dr. Mario 64 (Exklusiv im Westen)
- Mario Tennis
- WinBack
- Yoshi’s Story
- Paper Mario
- Banjo-Kazooie
- The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
- F-Zero X
- Mario Golf
Nintendo Switch Online: Exklusiv in Japan verfügbare N64-Spiele
- Custom Robo
- Custom Robo V2
Nintendo Switch Online: Liste aller Sega-Mega-Drive-Spiele
Hier seht ihr alle Sega-Mega-Drive-Spiele, die bei Nintendo Switch Online im Erweiterungspaket verfügbar sind:
Nintendo Switch Online: Alle Sega-Mega-Drive-Spiele
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Streets of Rage 2
- Ecco the Dolphin
- Castlevania: Bloodlines
- Contra: Hard Corps
- Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine
- Golden Axe
- Gunstar Heroes
- M.U.S.H.A.
- Phantasy Star IV
- Ristar
- Shining Force
- Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master
- Strider
- Altered Beast
- Dynamite Headdy
- Sword of Vermilion
- ToeJam & Earl
- Thunder Force II
- Light Crusader
- Super Fantasy Zone
- Alien Soldier
- Space Harrier 2
- Shining Force 2
- Sonic the Hedgehog Spinball