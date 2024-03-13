Wenn du auf einen Link klickst und etwas kaufst, können wir eine kleine Provision erhalten. Zu unseren Richtlinien.

Update für Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered verbessert zwei der größten Kritikpunkte

Nicht mehr die Lupe auspacken.

Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered: Patch macht Schlüssel besser sichtbar.
Benjamin Jakobs
News von Benjamin Jakobs Leitender Redakteur News
Aspyr hat einen neuen Patch für Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered veröffentlicht.

Damit nimmt man einige allgemeine Verbesserungen an der Collection vor, aber ebenso einige Spiel-spezifische Optimierungen.

Das ändert sich

Es wurden zum Beispiel ganz allgemein "fehlende HD-Texturen ergänzt" und die Beleuchtung in einigen recht düsteren Abschnitten (zumindest bei Verwendung der modernisierten Grafik) sollte sich verbessern.

Was Tomb Raider 1 anbelangt, hat man die Texturen für Schlüssel aktualisiert, damit diese besser für euch sichtbar sind.

Hier alle Patch Notes im Detail:

  • Added missing HD textures
  • Updated textures under ladders to no longer be impacted by camera movement
  • Updated lighting in certain dimly lit areas
  • Resolved textures that would occasionally disappear depending on camera positioning
  • Reworked pickup items in dimly lit locations to be more visible

Tomb Raider 1

  • Fixed image sizes so paintings were no longer cropped in Lara's Home
  • Resolved partial missing door in the Egypt level
  • Updated textures on key pickups to be more visible
  • Updated lava textures to not be transparent when viewed at certain angles

Tomb Raider 2

  • Resolved a crash that would occur in the Home Sweet Home level
  • Updated hitbox for spiders in the The Great Wall level
  • Updated misplaced secrets in Golden Mask levels
  • Snowmobile no longer rides backwards when firing in Modern Controls
  • Updated door handles to include proper textures in Diving Area level
  • Updated HD molten gold texture in the Kingdom level
  • Updated snow camouflage in HD mode in The Cold War level

Tomb Raider 3

  • Updated quicksand textures in HD mode
  • Waterfall no longer disappears when switching the levels in the control room of Nevada Desert
  • Gem is now visible in the Furnace of the Gods level
  • Secret level All Hallows now triggers properly
  • Skybox details are now visible in HD mode at beginning of Shakespeare Cliff
