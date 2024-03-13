Update für Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered verbessert zwei der größten Kritikpunkte
Nicht mehr die Lupe auspacken.
Aspyr hat einen neuen Patch für Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered veröffentlicht.
Damit nimmt man einige allgemeine Verbesserungen an der Collection vor, aber ebenso einige Spiel-spezifische Optimierungen.
Das ändert sich
Es wurden zum Beispiel ganz allgemein "fehlende HD-Texturen ergänzt" und die Beleuchtung in einigen recht düsteren Abschnitten (zumindest bei Verwendung der modernisierten Grafik) sollte sich verbessern.
Was Tomb Raider 1 anbelangt, hat man die Texturen für Schlüssel aktualisiert, damit diese besser für euch sichtbar sind.
Hier alle Patch Notes im Detail:
- Added missing HD textures
- Updated textures under ladders to no longer be impacted by camera movement
- Updated lighting in certain dimly lit areas
- Resolved textures that would occasionally disappear depending on camera positioning
- Reworked pickup items in dimly lit locations to be more visible
Tomb Raider 1
- Fixed image sizes so paintings were no longer cropped in Lara's Home
- Resolved partial missing door in the Egypt level
- Updated textures on key pickups to be more visible
- Updated lava textures to not be transparent when viewed at certain angles
Tomb Raider 2
- Resolved a crash that would occur in the Home Sweet Home level
- Updated hitbox for spiders in the The Great Wall level
- Updated misplaced secrets in Golden Mask levels
- Snowmobile no longer rides backwards when firing in Modern Controls
- Updated door handles to include proper textures in Diving Area level
- Updated HD molten gold texture in the Kingdom level
- Updated snow camouflage in HD mode in The Cold War level
Tomb Raider 3
- Updated quicksand textures in HD mode
- Waterfall no longer disappears when switching the levels in the control room of Nevada Desert
- Gem is now visible in the Furnace of the Gods level
- Secret level All Hallows now triggers properly
- Skybox details are now visible in HD mode at beginning of Shakespeare Cliff