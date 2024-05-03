Fallout 3 und Tomb Raider kostenlos! Das sind die neuen Prime Gaming Spiele im Mai
Und noch mehr.
Abonnentinnen und Abonnenten von Amazon Prime bekommen auch im Mai wieder kostenlosen Zugriff auf verschiedene PC-Spiele.
Ihr könnt über Prime Gaming Codes für verschiedene Titel erhalten, in diesem Monat sind das unter anderem die Game of the Year Edition von Tomb Raider sowie die Game of the Year Edition von Fallout 3.
Das Prime-Gaming-Programm im Mai
Insgesamt bekommt ihr so im Mai neun neue Spiele, neue Titel könnt ihr euch jeden Donnerstag im Monat abholen.
Hier der genaue Plan für den Mai:
- 2. Mai 2024: Tomb Raider: Game of the Year Edition (GOG Code) und Lego Star Wars 3: The Clone Wars (GOG Code)
- 9. Mai 2024: Dark City: International Intrigue (Amazon Games App), Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition (GOG Code), Nine Witches: Family Disruption (Amazon Games App) und Electrician Simulator (Epic Games Store)
- 16. Mai 2024: 100 Doors Games: Escape from School (Legacy Games Code) und The Forgotten City (Amazon Games App)
- 23. Mai 2024: Spirits of Mystery: Whisper of the Past (Amazon Games App)