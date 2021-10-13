The Last of Us: Neue Fotos vom Set zeigen Pedro Pascals Joel

Pedro Pascal zum ersten Mal am Set zu The Last of Us in seiner Rolle als Joel fotografiert.

News von Melanie Weißmann
13. Oktober 2021

Nachdem wir Ende September einen ersten Blick von hinten auf die beiden Protagonisten der HBO-Serie zu The Last of Us werfen durften, ist nun ein neues Foto von Pedro Pascals Joel aufgetaucht.

Das Bild wurde von Twitter-Nutzerin Kristin Raworth hochgeladen und ist nicht gerade von atemberaubender Qualität, gibt uns aber einen ersten frontalen Blick auf Pedro Pascal in seiner neuen Hauptrolle.

Leider ist sein Gesicht auf dem Foto zur Hälfte mit einer Maske bedeckt, aber wir wollen doch alle, dass der Mann gesund bleibt, oder?

Weitere Fotos vom Set zeigen die postapokalyptische Stadt, die langsam von der Natur zurückerobert wird. Drehort ist das Alberta Legislature Building in Edmonton, Kanada.

Auch nachts gab es einige fleißige Knipser, die das Set von The Last of Us fotografierten und online veröffentlichten.

Die Produktion der Serie soll voraussichtlich im Juni 2022 abgeschlossen werden. In der ersten Folge führt Kantemir Bagalov Regie und arbeitet dafür mit Sony Pictures Television zusammen. Naughty Dogs Neil Druckmann und Chernobyl-Schöpfer Craig Mazin sind als Autoren und ausführende Produzenten tätig.

Melanie Weißmann

News-Redakteurin

Melanie ist meist online am PC zu finden. Neben Multiplayern und Meer mag sie Alliterationen und dumme Wortspiele. Gelegentliches Lego-Bauen hilft ihr beim Abschalten.

