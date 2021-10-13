The Last of Us: Neue Fotos vom Set zeigen Pedro Pascals Joel

Nachdem wir Ende September einen ersten Blick von hinten auf die beiden Protagonisten der HBO-Serie zu The Last of Us werfen durften, ist nun ein neues Foto von Pedro Pascals Joel aufgetaucht.

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

Das Bild wurde von Twitter-Nutzerin Kristin Raworth hochgeladen und ist nicht gerade von atemberaubender Qualität, gibt uns aber einen ersten frontalen Blick auf Pedro Pascal in seiner neuen Hauptrolle.

Finally! Pedro Pascal (Joel) is photographed for the first time on the set of The Last of Us HBO in Edmonton, AB

? @KristinRaworth pic.twitter.com/6XcXpyuEvy — The Last of Us on HBO - Status (@HBOsTheLastofUs) October 13, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

Leider ist sein Gesicht auf dem Foto zur Hälfte mit einer Maske bedeckt, aber wir wollen doch alle, dass der Mann gesund bleibt, oder?

Weitere Fotos vom Set zeigen die postapokalyptische Stadt, die langsam von der Natur zurückerobert wird. Drehort ist das Alberta Legislature Building in Edmonton, Kanada.

Auch nachts gab es einige fleißige Knipser, die das Set von The Last of Us fotografierten und online veröffentlichten.

Die Produktion der Serie soll voraussichtlich im Juni 2022 abgeschlossen werden. In der ersten Folge führt Kantemir Bagalov Regie und arbeitet dafür mit Sony Pictures Television zusammen. Naughty Dogs Neil Druckmann und Chernobyl-Schöpfer Craig Mazin sind als Autoren und ausführende Produzenten tätig.

Some more amazing shots from the set of #TheLastofUs. ?



? jefrosonic | Instagram pic.twitter.com/2hxuc6ulkF — The Last of Us Updates (@TheLastofUsNews) October 12, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

"The Last of Us is filming across the street at the Alberta Legislature today and we have a pretty nice afternoon view of the behind-the-scenes. ?"https://t.co/HzcDxW1sLV pic.twitter.com/pIi6BooT1E — The Last of Us on HBO - Status (@HBOsTheLastofUs) October 13, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

Edmonton is providing beautiful images from the universe of The Last of Us on TV. These photos taken by taaaycole from the IG are breathtaking. pic.twitter.com/YuBlekQlWm — The Last of Us on HBO - Status (@HBOsTheLastofUs) October 13, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

Night photos from the set of The Last of Us



? thca2z on IG pic.twitter.com/ZRSXsqUWRV — The Last of Us on HBO - Status (@HBOsTheLastofUs) October 13, 2021